As ‘Outlander’ stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe prepare to film their final season, they are opening up where they would like to end Jamie and Claire’s story.

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have their own vision for how the beloved show should wrap up. First launching in 2014, the captivating drama is poised to conclude with its eighth season next year.

As fans watch season 7 unfold, Balfe shared her desire for a peaceful ending for Jamie and Claire Fraser. Supporting Balfe’s wish, Heughan added that he is thrilled about giving fans a gratifying ending, no matter what direction the story goes.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe reveal exactly how ‘Outlander’ should end

Having brought the characters of Jamie and Claire to life for nearly 10 years, Heughan and Balfe revealed their thoughts on how Outlander should end. Like many fans, they dreamed of a peaceful and contented finale for their respective characters.

“I don’t know, but I would like to see them happy at the end… I would like to see them just sitting on a porch, being able to put their feet up, have a nice cup of tea,” she told ET Canada.

Balfe further daydreamed about Jamie and Claire whisking away to a sandy beach in the Caribbean, perhaps. Echoing her sentiments, Heughan whimsically added that they might spend their retirement enjoying coconut drinks.

Heughan playfully imagined Claire coming up with an inflatable relaxation device, allowing them to drift leisurely in the sea. To that, Balfe humorously concluded the conversation by acknowledging, “This is why we are not writers.”

Starz announced last year that Outlander would conclude with its eighth season, which is due to premiere sometime next year. Filming for the final season, meanwhile, is expected to begin in the coming months.

Caitriona Balfe gets emotional thinking about the show ending

The end of an era is looming for Outlander. Although fans still have two full seasons, plus the prequel, Blood of My Blood, many are still dreading the end of the beloved show.

The same holds true for the cast and crew of Outlander. According to Cinema Blend, Balfe recently got very emotional discussing the conclusion of Claire’s journey.

“This show has given us everything, given us our careers, given us so much in our lives…,” she stated. “It’s going to be more than 10 years by the time we finish. It’s going to be really hard to say goodbye. Probably a lot of guttural sobbing.”

Both Heughan and Balfe had dabbled in film and TV prior to their breakout roles in Outlander. But there’s little doubt that the series earned them not just higher visibility but also a fan base spanning millions.

Although they’ve conceded that fame has its drawbacks, they’ve always emphasized the rewarding experiences brought by fan encounters. As their journey as the Frasers concludes, it’s heartening to know that the sentiment of missing each other is mutual.

Sam Heughan shares his thoughts on the final season of ‘Outlander’

Heughan has been vocal about the show’s final season ever since Starz made the announcement last year. Ahead of the premiere of the new season, Heughan acknowledged a shift in the atmosphere on set as they commenced filming season 7.

“Honestly, it felt tangible filming at the end of this season. We realized we were only going to come back and do it once more, but having said that, I think in this moment, we have so much to look forward to. I am really excited about you guys seeing this season,” he explained.

The Outlander star added that he is glad to have the opportunity to finish the show in a “satisfactory way.” He did, however, caution fans that the conclusion might not please everybody, but at least they will get a chance to wrap things up.

It’s only natural for everyone involved with this period drama (including the devoted fans) to feel a twinge of sadness as its end nears. However, as Heughan pointed out, at least we can look forward to a definitive finale to this long-lasting, romantic, and thrilling saga.

Season 7 of Outlander airs Friday nights on STARZ.