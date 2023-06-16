‘Outlander’ executive producer Maril Davis recently sat down to talk all things about the ‘supersized’ season 7.

Brace yourselves, Outlander fans. Between the American Revolution and setting up the show’s grand conclusion, season 7 promises to be its most audacious season yet.

Ahead of the season 7 premiere, executive producer Maril Davis teased that the new season is ‘unbelievably supersized,” both in its immense scale and its compelling storytelling.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe | STARZ

Season 7 of ‘Outlander’ will feature the biggest storylines yet

As Outlander prepares to roll out its seventh season, it finds itself on the verge of two momentous occurrences: the impending American Revolution and its inevitable conclusion.

This season will see Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) stepping headfirst into the revolutionary conflict. The show has never sidestepped confrontation and carnage, portraying notable battles like Culloden and Alamance.

But an all-out war presents a unique challenge, explained Maril Davis, the show’s executive producer.

“We will see some battles, yes, but war touches everything this season,” Davis told TV Guide. “We have so many storylines this season. I think this is the most storylines we have ever had that are in parallel with one another, and that’s because war does touch everyone.”

The forthcoming season also marks the commencement of the final chapters of the Frasers’ saga. Starz made an announcement in January that the show is set to wrap up with an eighth season comprised of 10 episodes.

Consequently, as Outlander heads into battle, it will also start speeding up its narrative pace. This will set the foundation for the remaining plotlines derived from Diana Gabaldon’s book series.

‘Outlander’ EP Maril Davis calls season 7 ‘unbelievably supersized’

Before diving into new adventures, there are some loose ends Outlander needs to tie up. Season 6, based on Gabaldon’s A Breath of Snow and Ashes, was trimmed down to eight episodes due to COVID-related setbacks.

These remaining four episodes will kick off season 7, bringing resolution to the cliffhanger concerning Claire’s murder charges. Once this storyline reaches its conclusion, the remainder of season 7 will tackle an unprecedented feat in the history of Outlander –– adapting two complete books.

This includes Gabaldon’s An Echo in the Bone and Written in My Own Heart’s Blood.

“Season 7 is actually a melding of Books 6, 7 and 8,” Davis stated. “It is unbelievably supersized, and we did have to change some stuff. We had these four episodes that really close out last season and Book 6. But when you are opening a new season, the energy is different and our trajectory is different.”

Davis further confirmed that the eighth and final season will predominantly focus on Gabaldon’s ninth and latest book, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.

But considering that Gabaldon still has a few more books to release, the series will conclude the story a little early.

What Diana Gabaldon’s ‘An Echo in the Bone’ might reveal about the upcoming season

Davis didn’t reveal any details about what’s to come in season 7 of Outlander. Luckily, Gabaldon’s book, An Echo in the Bone, offers a good look at what’s in store for Jamie and Claire.

Following Claire’s murder trial, the Frasers deal with a house fire courtesy of Wendigo Donner. Jamie and Claire, along with Young Ian, return to Scotland. Things take a turn, however, when they find out that Ian is succumbing to tuberculosis.

William, who is actually Jamie’s son, reappears and pledges his loyalty to the British Army, creating a dilemma for his rebel father, Jamie. By the book’s end, William becomes aware of the identity of his biological father.

But the biggest twist in the book is when Jamie is presumed dead after his ship sinks at sea. Claire seeks sanctuary with Lord John Grey, whom she agrees to marry. Things get a little complicated when Jamie resurfaces alive and well.

Season 7 of Outlander premieres Friday, June 16, on STARZ.