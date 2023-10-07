A simple plan to plant 41 tree’s to mark Catiriona Balfe’s 41st birthday has turned into a complete global initiative.

For fans of Outlander, Caitriona Balfe isn’t just a talented actor; she’s a cause for celebration—especially on her birthday. What started as a modest tribute has morphed into a remarkable global initiative that has caught the attention of thousands, including Balfe’s co-stars.

Dubbed Project CaiTREENa, this fan-driven venture combines a love for the show and its stars with a deep concern for the environment. It’s more than just a birthday celebration; it’s a movement.

Fans celebrate Caitriona Balfe’s birthday in the best way possible

Entering its fourth year, the ambitious tree-planting endeavor led by eco-minded fans of the TV series Outlander is thriving. Dubbed Project CaiTREENa, it kicked off in 2020 to celebrate the birthday of Balfe.

What started as a modest aim to plant a tree for each of the actor’s 41 years has swelled into a global ‘Balforest’ of a remarkable 150,000 trees.

The initiative, the brainchild of 15 women from diverse global locales such as Germany, the U.S., and Brazil, operates under the Twitter account @projcaitreena.

According to Daily Record, their aim was to contribute positively to the environment and honor the Dublin-born actor’s own environmental activism.

Bolstered by social media and participation from Balfe’s co-stars, the group has seen its initial count of 410 trees mushroom to over 150,000. They’ve partnered with the non-profit One Tree Planted, turning each dollar donated into a new tree.

‘Outlander’ stars thank this unique charitable group

Boosted by Outlander star Sam Heughan, Balfe’s birthday initiative garnered the support of thousands who pledged trees.

Balfe has shown her gratitude, sharing how touched she was last year and thanking all contributors. The group responded, deeply thankful for the broad support they received.

Heughan also communicated with the charity, applauding the group’s endeavors and emphasizing Balfe’s influence in rallying people for environmental causes.

“I’m thrilled to see an outpour of Outlander fans banding together to support global reforestation efforts with One Tree Planted,” Heughan wrote.

“Caitríona is a huge advocate for the environment, and it’s fantastic to witness how she inspires others to get involved and make a difference.”

The night before Balfe’s recent birthday, One Tree Planted, the nonprofit partnered with the initiative, announced they had exceeded their 15,000-tree target.

Initially connecting via social media during the pandemic, the group’s membership has swelled.

Aided by some of Balfe’s co-stars, the tree tally went from 410 to a remarkable 150,000. In collaboration with One Tree Planted, every dollar raised directly contributed to planting a new tree.

Sophie Skelton wishes Caitriona Balfe a happy birthday

Balfe and Sophie Skelton are more than compelling as a TV mother-daughter pair; they’re genuine pals. Even a hiatus from shooting Outlander doesn’t put distance between the two actors.

Skelton recently shared a touching birthday homage to her on-set mom and real-life buddy on Instagram.

The photo, captured in monochrome, shows the duo in a warm hug during the 2022 BAFTA Scotland Awards banquet.

“Happy birthday @caitrionabalfe. Treasured real-life friend. Treasured fake mama. Love you.”

Balfe sported a crisp white gown and a sleek updo, while Skelton donned a black dress, styling her golden locks similarly.

Fans were quick to applaud the heartfelt post. One admirer described the picture as embodying their closeness and camaraderie. While others sent birthday accolades and compliments on the stunning visual of the two.

Balfe and Skelton are preparing to start work on the final season of Outlander, which is expected to premiere sometime next year.