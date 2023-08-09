Sam Heughan is trying to wrap his head around the fact that season 8 will mark the end of ‘Outlander.’

Navigating life post-Outlander is a daunting thought for Sam Heughan, who’s breathed life into the beloved character, Jamie Fraser, for over a decade. As the curtains slowly close on this global sensation, the star shares candid reflections on what’s to come next.

While the enigmatic world of Outlander has intertwined with his identity, its conclusion prompted Heughan to contemplate the vast emotional transition ahead. In a recent interview, Heughan opened up about his Outlander journey and admitted that he will probably need therapy sessions after it is over.

Sam Heughan reflects on his life without ‘Outlander’

Chatting with Sam Heughan about life post-Outlander, he’d tell you how odd it feels even thinking about it.

For the last 10 years, he’s brought the charismatic Jamie Fraser to life on the small-screen, making him a recognized face worldwide. But as the popular Starz show approaches its second-last season, Heughan starts to wonder about the adventures awaiting him after Outlander.

In an interview with Herald Scotland, Heughan explained how the show had become integral to his daily routine and identity. With its ending on the horizon, the actor anticipates a significant shift in his day-to-day once filming for the final season is over.

“It feels natural to be shooting every day or in New York doing press – that cycle and recurring itinerary we’re on. And it is all going to end, I am very aware of that. It is making me want to enjoy it more,” Heughan shared.

Outlander is currently in its seventh season on Starz. It should be noted that Heughan talked about the show’s ending before the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike, which paused the production of Outlander’s final season.

The ‘Outlander’ star admits that he will need ‘serious therapy’ after the show is over

Heughan has embodied Jamie for over ten years, making the character a core part of his identity. Even as the end of Outlander looms, he doesn’t dismiss the idea of seeking therapy to process it all.

“We were very conscious while shooting this penultimate season that toward the end you could feel it. It was tangible. Everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, we are actually only going to do this one more time …” he shared. “So, yeah, I am going to need some serious therapy, I think. It is going to be a real change.”

Outlander draws inspiration from the captivating novels penned by American writer Diana Gabaldon. So far, she’s crafted nine out of the projected 10 books. With the show currently adapting the seventh book, An Echo in the Bone, fans might see an ending on TV that varies from Gabaldon’s yet-to-be-revealed conclusion.

Exactly how close the series will follow the final books is yet to be seen. Whatever happens, it sounds like Heughan is prepared for anything.

Unfortunately, the strikes in Hollywood have pushed pause on filming for the final season of Outlander. Depending on when the strikes end, cameras should be rolling in time for a 2024 premiere.

Sam Heughan opens up about his final season as Jamie Fraser

There was chatter that Outlander might wrap up after its seventh season. However, producers quickly confirmed that fans would get an extended second half, and it turns out Heughan was quite the champion for this extension.

“We were supposed to finish this season, and I didn’t want to finish without finishing the story, and that is the reason why we are going back to do one more,” Heughan shared. “I want to finish the story, not only for myself but for the fans. It wouldn’t feel satisfactory to just end it, left in the air.

On that note, Gabaldon is still crafting the 10th novel, so there’s a trove of material the series has not touched. In fact, the final season will likely feature material from multiple novels.

With that in mind, Heughan admitted that Jamie and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) story might end differently on the show than in the books. Whatever happens, Heughan assured fans that he advocated for a unique twist.

Of course, Heughan and the rest of the cast will go with whatever the writers come up with. But the Outlander star hopes everything wraps up to fans’ satisfaction and they bring closure to Jamie and Claire’s epic love story.

“Whatever the writers do, I guess we will find out. I don’t think it is ever going to be satisfactory for everyone, but hopefully we can get to a place where at least our Outlander is told,” he added.