The current writer’s strike has already delayed the start of season 8 confirms ‘Outlander’ star Caitriona Balfe.

Outlander fans are in for some disappointing news. The current writers’ strikes may affect when the cast and crew of Outlander can start working on the eighth and final season.

In a recent interview, Outlander star Caitriona Balfe confirmed that the series might not be returning as quickly as expected. While this isn’t the first Droughtlander fans have suffered over the years, it could be the longest yet.

‘Outlander’ star Caitriona Balfe | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for STARZ

Caitriona Balfe the writer’s strike could affect the next Droughtlander

The prevailing writers’ strikes in the US have put a dent in several TV shows and films. Now it sounds like it is causing a delay in Outlander’s production as well.

In an interview with Radio Times regarding season 7 of Outlander, Balfe, who embodies Claire Fraser on the show, brimmed with excitement about the final season.

However, when quizzed about the timeline of the new season’s shooting and the possibility of another ‘Droughtlander’ Balfe revealed, “Well, we had a date. And now with the writers’ strike, who knows? So we have to just wait and see.”

The Outlander star added that the strike might influence the timing of season 8. She then assured fans that nothing is set in stone at the moment and things could change in the coming weeks.

The eighth installment of Outlander will be the final outing for the show, although whispers about a potential movie following the show’s wrap-up have been circulating.

‘Outlander’ boss dishes on a potential movie following season 8

Showrunner Maril Davis has officially commented about a potential Outlander movie. Her comments came during the season 7 premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

In response to a fan’s question about a potential film after the eighth season, the executive producer left fans in suspense. According to Hello Magazine, Davis teased that they could do a movie as long as all of the characters survive the series finale.

“It depends if we keep everyone alive. Just kidding, we would never do that to you, Diana,” Davis shared, pointing toward author Diana Gabaldon.

Sophie Skelton, who portrays Brianna Fraser on Outlander, explained how amazing it is that the show has lasted this long. She also expressed appreciation for all of the loyal Outlander fans who support the show.

Producers recently confirmed that season 8 of Outlander will wrap up Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s epic journey. Hopefully, the coming Droughtlander isn’t as long as Balfe thinks it might be.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan open up about ‘Outlander’ coming to an end

Outlander stars Balfe and Heughan recently expressed their feelings regarding the show’s conclusion after eight seasons. Although production has yet to start, Balfe confessed that her last days on set will undoubtedly be bittersweet.

As for souvenirs, Heughan isn’t taking home one of Jamie’s famous weapons; instead, he’s claimed his character’s boots as his memento. He shared, “His boots are the thing that I feel like I’m Jamie when I put them on.”

Production for Outlander’s eighth season was slated to kick off this summer. Besides her on-screen role, Balfe will be stepping behind the camera to direct an episode once filming is underway.

Reflecting on her directing experience, Balfe expressed gratitude for the chance. She disclosed that she has already directed Skelton and John Bell in a few scenes, but directing Heughan will be a completely different challenge.

Producers have yet to announce an official premiere date for season 8 of Outlander.