‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan admits he doesn’t really like American popcorn, it’s just too salty.

If you’re keen on munchies, Outlander star Sam Heughan has some opinions that might shake up your snack game. Especially if you’re an American fan of popcorn, brace yourselves—Heughan isn’t mincing words.

In a new interview, Heughan listed his all-time favorite Scottish snacks and why American popcorn doesn’t quite pop for him. From classics like Tunnock’s Tea Cakes to healthier options and even a tipple of his whisky, get ready to explore the actor’s culinary world.

Sam Heughan has some serious opinions about how American’s make their popcorn

Heughan’s snack preferences span various flavors, from sugary to savory and uniquely Scottish.

In a conversation with First We Feast’s Snacked, the Outlander lead divulged the cherished Scottish nibbles that give him a taste of home.

The actor’s choices are bound to stir up opinions, especially his thoughts on American popcorn.

Regarding a classic movie-night treat, Heughan opts for a mix of popcorn and M&Ms. However, he’s particular about his popcorn and the American version just doesn’t cut it.

“I get really upset when I come to America because you guys only have really bad popcorn,” Heughan stated. “These are really salty!”

Heughan enjoys the balanced sweet-and-salty popcorn varieties available in the U.K., which he enjoys coupling with the colorful M&Ms.

Back home, he appreciates the wider snack variety, relishing a “pick and mix” bag brimming with diverse candy choices. For Heughan, this is the closest approximation to a pick and mix that he can find in the States.

The ‘Outlander’ star shares his thoughts on his favorite chocolate snacks

Heughan went on to share more of his go-to snacks, focusing on what he often pairs with chocolate. High on his favorites list is Tunnock’s Tea Cakes, covered in milk chocolate.

“These are a classic,” the Outlander star said.

Demonstrating various ways to indulge in these marshmallow-filled Scottish delights, he showed that one could bite into it outright. Other options include carefully peeling off the top chocolate layer or flattening it to create a cookie-like snack before consuming it.

“Tastes like heaven,” he stated. “Like you’re on a really fluffy bed. Soft marshmallow, sweet milk chocolate — everything from Scotland’s basically sweet. We like sweet stuff.”

Aside from milk chocolate, Heughan has a special fondness for dark chocolate, especially when paired with whisky. And not just any whisky—his choice is Sassenach, the award-winning whisky he makes.

Whisky and Scotland, of course, go hand in hand. Heughan also noted that the aroma transports him back to Scotland whenever he indulges, making him feel at home wherever he is.

‘Outlander star’ Sam Heughan adds a little bit of healthy eating into his snack mix

Heughan keeps some healthier alternatives on his snack roster, notably Greek yogurt mixed with whey protein powder. It’s a choice the Outlander star often leans on to complement his exercise regimen.

“If you get chocolate protein powder, it changes your yogurt into this chocolate smoothie kind of texture,” he shared.

However, he did call attention to two drawbacks. An inevitable mess comes from dealing with protein powder and its impracticality for stowing in a sporran. A sporran is a small pouch traditionally worn with a kilt.

As for beverages, Heughan has a soft spot for Irn-Bru, a fizzy Scottish drink that outpaces Coca-Cola in popularity back in his homeland.

Locally dubbed “ginger” due to its color, Irn-Bru has a sweetness that defies easy description, according to Heughan.

Completing his list of top five snacks are Walker’s Shortbread Scottie Dogs. He even suggested a uniquely Scottish twist for these cookies that involves making a Loch Ness Monster version out of shortbread.