‘Outlast’: Amber Says ‘It’s so Easy to Judge,’ Adds Context to Fight With Javier

Many fans were shocked to see how heated things got between cast members on Netflix’s Outlast. Some of the cast members hear loud and clear what viewers think of them. Amber Asay addressed the backlash and added context to her fight with Javier Colón.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Outlast season 1 Episode 7.]

Amber Asay, Jill Ashock, and Justin Court on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Amber Asay says ‘Outlast’ is ‘theater’

The yoga instructor is getting backlash from fans who watched the show. She posted three videos on Instagram to address this.

“This weekend has been a whirlwind, and I’m trying not to get sucked into the wormhole that is social media and the comments and other people’s opinions,” she said while sitting in a car. “Because here’s the thing. It doesn’t f***ing matter. I haven’t even finished the show.”

“We just watched episode six,” she continued. “It was–it’s been a journey, and it’s been emotionally a lot to process and to watch and to see the editing and the post-production. Because at the bottom line, this is theater, it’s drama. It’s reality TV. Most of the stuff they’re playing is the drama. They didn’t hit on any of the bush-crafting on any of the shelter building, the foraging, the transformation that it took to go from being this scared girl when I got there to being who they portray me on the show.”

Many fans are angry that Camp Alpha took Camp Charlie’s sleeping bags, which put them at risk of hypothermia. Dawn Nelson and Joel Huntgate quit after sleeping one night without them.

Amber explains why she was taking Javier’s buoys

Javier Colón on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Asay and Jill Ashock also went after Camp Bravo when Colón was the last man standing. Asay went after his raft, and Ashock stood at his shelter, threatening to raid it if he left. Colón left the shelter and took buoys from the raft out of Asay’s hands. Asay addressed this in her video.

“It’s really difficult to watch the interaction between Javier and I,” she said. “You don’t see the context that leads up to it. And so in that moment where I’m mad, and I’m so tired, and I’m frustrated, I look like a toddler screaming, ‘These are mine!’”

“But what you don’t see me saying is that these buoys that I spent hours f***ing sawing down the river, so that we, like Alpha Team, provided those buoys so you could build your raft,” she continued. “I spent hours f***ing getting those supplies so you could build your raft, and you want to f*** up an alliance, but you don’t see that. You don’t get to hear that.”

Amber says it’s easy for ‘Outlast’ fans to judge

The videos ended with Asay addressing fans who still have an issue with how she handled the fall out of that alliance.

“It’s really difficult,” she said. “They have to make a narrative work. So while you see me on screen, it is me, but it is not me. And while you can say ‘I would do this or I would do that.’ It’s so, it’s so easy to judge from the couch.”

“When you haven’t been there, and you haven’t been starving, and you haven’t been in a situation that you’re completely out of your element,” she continued. “You don’t know how you would react. But all I know is that my chameleon allowed me to change colors to survive. And that is my greatest strength. And that’s what I did. And people are gonna judge that. And do I have a savage part of me? You bet your a** I do. I wouldn’t be here otherwise.”