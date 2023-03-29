‘Outlast’: Jill Ashlock Says She and Amber Asay Still ‘Talk Daily’

Jill Ashlock and Amber Asay have come under fire for their behavior on the Netflix series Outlast. Though the women formed a strong bond, viewers were upset by the pair’s willingness to do anything to win the million-dollar cash prize. After filming, Jill is still in touch with Amber almost daily, and surprisingly, she’s on good terms with most of the show’s other cast members.

Jill and Amber bonded while filming ‘Outlast’

In Netflix’s Outlast, Jill Ashlock and Amber Asay made up Team Alpha. They were originally joined by Lee Ettinger, who flared out early in the game, and Justin Court, who defected to try to join Team Charlie.

“At first, I thought this was just another chick,” Jill said of Amber to Tudum. “She’s out here to win a quarter of a million dollars. I’m out here to do the same, and she’s going to tell me whatever I want to hear.”

Jill and Amber ended up sticking together until the very end of the show. However, they missed out on winning the cash prize. “We’re both women that came from a background of distrust in men we [had] devoted our lives to,” Jill added. “And there, we were surrounded by nothing but men that were looking to take us out by any means possible.”

When you play a game with no rules, then you'll do whatever it takes to come out on top.



Outlast is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/cLO3aUG3ME — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2023

Outlast was filmed back in 2021, in the harsh Alaskan wilderness along the Neka River. So, after all this time, are Jill and Amber still friends? “Absolutely, one thousand percent,” Jill told Reality Blurred in a recent interview.

“We’re still doing duo interviews. The next one I have today is with her. We talk daily. The only time we haven’t talked is when we have to kind of blackout from society, which I do too. We do it three or four days at a time, and we’ll just go off and leave our phones at our homes and shut it all off, and get with nature, and see what the universe has in store for us next.”

Currently, Jill lives in Kentucky. According to E! News, she teaches mycology and plant ID and helps other women learn survival skills. Amber returned to Phoenix, AZ, and works as a project coordinator for LGE Design Build.

Outlast painted Jill as the show’s villain, but according to her, she isn’t on bad terms with most of the cast members, with the exception of Javier Colón. “Everyone that I’ve talked to, as far as I know, has no ill feelings at all whatsoever,” Jill told Reality Blurred.

The Seattle Times quoted Dawn Nelson as saying of Jill, “I hope America hates her as much as everybody on the show did.” However, Jill told Reality Blurred, “I talked with Dawn; we’re Facebook friends; we’re Instagram friends. We’ve had cell phone conversations. She has told me point blank, that is not me she’s talking about.”

