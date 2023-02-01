Ozzy Osbourne Didn’t Think Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton Wanted to Play on ‘Patient Number 9’

Initially, music icon Ozzy Osbourne didn’t think his idols, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton, would want to play on his new, Grammy-nominated album, Patient Number 9. The new album features some of the best rock musicians, including members of Metallica, Pearl Jam, Guns N’ Roses, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but Osbourne wanted Beck and Clapton.

Thankfully, the guitarists agreed.

Ozzy Osbourne with copies of ‘Patient Number 9’ | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne didn’t think Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton would want to play on ‘Patient Number 9’

Osbourne recruited producer Andrew Watt for Patient Number 9. Watt suggested that Osbourne ask his heroes Beck, who unexpectedly died on Jan. 10 of bacterial meningitis, and Clapton to appear on the album. Both guitarists played in one of Osbourne’s favorite bands, The Yardbirds. According to Rolling Stone, the Prince of Darkness “scoffed” at Watt’s suggestion.

“I’m going, ‘Andrew, they’re going to think I’m f***ing mad,'” Osbourne said. “Well, I am.”

During an interview on Apple Music, Osbourne said Beck was “on a different level” and called both guitarists “megastars.” He didn’t think they’d want to play on his album whatsoever. Interviewer Zane Lowe said Osbourne had incredible humility. Even after everything he’s done, he still “questions whether or not Jeff Beck is going to show up.”

During an interview with Paste, Osbourne said his London business manager also managed Beck. The “Crazy Train” singer, half-joking, “wondered if Jeff Beck would take a regular day job and play on my album.”

Then, Watt suggested Clapton and Osbourne said, “Oh, no—you’re stretching it now.”

Osbourne was surprised when the guitarists agreed to play on ‘Patient Number 9’

When both Beck and Clapton agreed to play on Patient Number 9, Osbourne “couldn’t believe his luck,” Rolling Stone wrote.

“Ozzy acts like a fan,” his wife Sharon said. “Ozzy’s a fan of Eric and Jeff Beck. And so for him, it’s like, ‘Oh, wow. I actually got to work with those people.'”

During his interview with Apple Music, Watt told Osbourne that it wasn’t because of him that Beck and Clapton agreed to play on Patient Number 9; it was because of him. “That’s why everyone wants to be there,” Watt said.

Osbourne jokingly questioned who’d they get for his next album because they used everyone they could think of in the music industry. Lowe said Watt has never been one to turn down a challenge.

“They played amazingly,” Osbourne told Paste. “And the thing you learn from them is, you realize just how much masters of their craft they are, but Eric Clapton is just a genius, and so is Jeff Beck.”

Beck posthumously appears on Patient Number 9‘s titular track and “A Thousand Shades.” Clapton appears on “One of Those Days.” Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins also appears on the album posthumously.

The album has been nominated for four Grammy Awards

Patient Number 9 is nominated for four Grammys at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Patient Number 9 is nominated for Best Rock Album, its titular track is up for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, and “Degradation Rules” is nominated for Best Metal Performance.

Osbourne told Billboard that he was shocked by the nominations. “The whole thing shocked me,” he said. “I mean, if I won anything for the album I’ll be floored. That’s what I like about the business. It’s never short of — I love surprises.”

Osbourne said he’s “kind of excited for being nominated for the best rock album.” In preparation for winning, Osbourne said Sharron would write his speech.

On Feb. 1, Osbourne announced the cancelation of all his remaining tour dates and said his touring career is over because he “is not physically capable (of it).” He said in a statement (per CNN), “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Osbourne’s time on stage might have ended, but hopefully, Patient Number 9 won’t be his last album. If it is, the metal icon went out with a bang.