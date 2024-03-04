Paris Jackson 'let it be' at Paris Fashion Week when the daughter of music icon Michael Jackson sat next to music legend Paul McCartney.

Paris Jackson is no stranger to Fashion Month. Today, the 25-year-old visited Paris in style to support the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-25 presentation. What surprised many fans most wasn’t the 5-foot-10 model’s outfit choice but who sat with her pre-show.

(L-R) Sir Paul McCartney, Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, and Sir Ringo Starr attend the Stella McCartney show on March 04, 2024 | 1st photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney; 2nd photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Before the runway presentation, Paris Jackson squeezed between Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr for photos. Longtime fans of Stella McCartney — Stella is Paul’s daughter, after all — the Beatles legends looked posh in black suits and trendy sunglasses.

Starr gave a peace sign as Jackson smized for cameras. McCartney was notably stoic. This caused some fans to wonder about the 81-year-old’s longtime beef with the late Michael Jackson and how it might influence his acquaintance with Paris.

Paris Jackson, seated with Jameela Jamil in 3rd photo | 1st, 3rd photos: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney; 2nd photo: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Paul McCartney collaborated with Michael Jackson on “The Girl Is Mine” (1982) and “Say, Say, Say” (1983). Unfortunately, their friendship ended when Michael bought Paul and John Lennon’s music catalog for $47.5 million in 1985, reports Hola!

Paul called his former pal’s move “dodgy,” especially because he had given Michael the advice to invest his money in music publishing. They never resolved their feud. Michael died in 2009 when Paris was 11 years old. Now 25, the singer and actor seemed cool as a cucumber sitting by the “Let It Be” singer.

Paris Jackson at “VIVIER OP-TICAL” – Roger Vivier Presentation on February 29, 2024 | 1st and 2nd photos: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images; 3rd photo: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Roger Vivier

Paris previously attended other Paris Fashion Week 2024 events, including the accessories house Roger Vivier’s presentation on February 29. The Swarm actor wore a ruched crimson dress and matching heels. A smooth blowout and minimal makeup to complete her look.

While visiting the City of Light, Paris opted for red again in a rust-colored asymmetrical skirt and lightweight wrap top. She donned strapped heels for the rainy day.

Paris Jackson at the LVMH Prize Cocktail show on February 29, 2024 | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The “Lighthouse” singer went boho for the LVMH Prize Cocktail show later that evening. Paris wore her locks in loose waves and smudged winged eyeliner. Her coordinating top and skirt included a feathered fringe and Native American-inspired print.

Paris Jackson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Earlier in February, Paris Jackson attended the 66th GRAMMY Awards in LA. Her ensemble caused quite a stir as fans tried to figure out where her 80+ tattoos went.

The “Bandaid” singer wore a sleeveless black gown with a midriff cut-out and thigh-high slit. The off-the-shoulder piece should have shown off her ink. However, Paris and her makeup team spent over two hours covering her tattoos with Cover FX Total Cream Foundation pre-show.

Paris Jackson arrives at NYA WEST | Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Paris removed some of her body makeup for a Grammys after-party. The American Horror Stories actor donned a black mesh corset and fluffy leopard print jacket, allowing her vertical Chakra tattoo to show through.

As Paris Jackson develops her music, acting, and modeling careers, we’re sure to see more of the dynamic celeb.