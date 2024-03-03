The Beatles were more than just John Lennon or Paul McCartney. Despite this, some people like arguing some members of the group weren't integral to its success.

The Beatles were more than just John Lennon or Paul McCartney. Despite this, some people like arguing some members of the group weren’t integral to its success. Some of The Beatles even went there. Paul’s comments on the matter almost seem to contradict John’s.

Paul McCartney felt people exaggerated John Lennon’s contributions

A 1989 article from the Los Angeles Times quotes what Paul said in a pamphlet handed out at his concerts. “The thing I find myself doing — which is a pity really, but it’s just because of the unfortunate circumstances — is trying to justify myself against John, and I hate to do that,” he said. “There are certain people who are starting to think he was The Beatles.”

“There was nobody else,” the pamphlet continued. “George just stood there with a plectrum waiting for a solo. Now that is not true. George did a hell of a lot more than sit waiting for a solo. John would be the first to tell you that. You can’t blame people for feeling that way because it was a hell of a tragedy.” The fact that Paul wanted his audience to read these words shows you how much he felt like he and his bandmates weren’t receiving proper credit.

Paul McCartney felt this subject was ‘awkward’

Paul elaborated on his comments in the pamphlet. “It’s just very awkward talking about this because of what happened to John,” he said. “John is our dead mate and it’s unseemly to try to justify what the rest of us did in the band. But, of course, there are times when you read about how The Beatles was John and these other three guys just sort of stood around.” Even though Paul was one of the biggest celebrities on earth, he felt like the public had a low opinion of him.

Paul’s words seem odd in retrospect. Perhaps they were true in 1989, nine years after John’s death. However, the general stereotype today is that The Beatles were really just the Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership. Of course, George Harrison contributed some great songs to the group, like “Something,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” Ringo Starr was also a talented drummer who occasionally performed novelty songs like “Yellow Submarine,” “Octopus’s Garden,” and “With a Little Help From My Friends.” However, Lennon-McCartney is usually understood as the lifeblood of The Beatles, which is why John and Paul were never as broadly appealing as solo artists.

John Lennon felt he didn’t need George Harrison or Ringo Starr

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono features an interview from 1980. In it, a reporter said John and Paul were seen as the songwriters in The Beatles. John took things a step further and argued that George and Ringo were ultimately superfluous to the group. John still said that George and Ringo had talent, the “Imagine” singer just felt that he and Paul could have created a comparable group alongside two other musicians. It’s fascinating that Paul felt underappreciated when John felt his contributions to the group were vital.

Regardless of what The Beatles thought of their group dynamics, together they were a juggernaut that has never been equaled.