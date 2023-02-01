Paul McCartney Says He Tends to ‘Overdo’ Valentine’s Day, ‘It’s Completely Silly’

Paul McCartney’s music has proven that he is a romantic. He has written many beautiful love songs during his time with The Beatles and his solo career. His romantic side comes through in his personal life, as McCartney says he loves to celebrate Valentine’s Day and tends to “overdo it.”

Paul McCartney expresses his romantic side through his music

Paul McCartney | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Throughout his career, McCartney has been responsible for many iconic love songs, such as “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Eight Days a Week,” “All You Need Is Love,” and “Silly Love Songs.” In an interview shared by Billboard, McCartney said he was aware that many people called him “soppy” for writing love songs, but he believed he was lucky to have so much love in his life.

“Over the years, people have said, ‘Aw, he sings love songs, he writes love songs, he’s so soppy at times.’ I thought, Well, I know what they mean, but people have been doing love songs forever,” McCartney stated. “I like ’em, other people like ’em, and there’s a lot of people I love — I’m lucky enough to have that in my life. So the idea was that “you” may call them silly, but what’s wrong with that?”

Paul McCartney tends to ‘overdo’ Valentine’s Day

In an interview for his website, Paulmccartney.com, the “Let it Be” singer discussed how he celebrates the February holiday. Paul McCartney said he tends to “overdo” Valentine’s Day, spoiling his wife, Nancy Shevell, with cards and gifts that could extend into other days. He also said his eagerness doesn’t end on Valentine’s Day, as he is also very ambitious during Christmas.

“When it comes to being a husband… I see it as just trying to be good to my wife Nancy and trying to be considerate and romantic. I completely overdo Valentine’s Day! I mean, there’s not just one card, there are cards hidden around the room, and sometimes things even spill into the next day – it’s completely silly. If there’s an excuse to have some fun, I overdo it! At Christmas, I go crazy with the tree lights and fairy lights – totally overdo it.”

McCartney wrote a love song for his wife on a hotel piano

Paul McCartney doesn’t have to be at home on Valentine’s Day to express his love for his wife. In an interview with Apple Music, McCartney revealed that he wrote “My Valentine” while on vacation with his wife. It was raining, and there wasn’t much to do. So, he found a piano in the hotel and spontaneously wrote a song dedicated to Nancy.

“We were on holiday in Morocco, and we’d come away to have a great holiday together, but it was raining every single day,” McCartney shared. “You’d come all this way to Morocco, thinking it was gonna be blissful, and it was terrible. But there was a piano in the hotel foyer. So, I would go in there when I knew no one was going to be around, except maybe the guy setting the tables for the evening. And I would quietly just play it. Then, I wrote a song, actually on Valentine’s Day, for Nancy called ‘My Valentine.’”