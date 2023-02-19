Paul Simon Was 50 When He Married a 26-Year-Old Edie Brickell

Paul Simon is a celebrity who has been in the spotlight since the ’60s. His music career, both as part of the duo Simon & Garfunkel and as a solo artist, has ensured him an important place in history.

Along with his beloved songs like “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Simon’s celebrity relationships have often put his name in the headlines. Notably, Simon dated a famous actor and a young businesswoman before he connected with his current wife. The course of true love didn’t run smoothly for Simon though, as his relationship with his wife has been fraught with some tension — and one legal case.

Paul Simon has been married three times

Simon has had a number of relationships over the course of his life. His first serious relationship was with Kathleen Mary “Kathy” Chitty, whom Simon met after he moved to England in 1964.

Chitty was only 16 to Simon’s 22, but the two embarked on a romance that lasted for several years. According to Biography, the two broke up after Simon started achieving success as a popular musician.

A few years later, Simon married Peggy Harper. They welcomed a son named Harper Simon in 1972 before divorcing in 1975.

Simon’s next high-profile relationship was with actor Carrie Fisher. Simon and Fisher met through Simon’s then-girlfriend Shelley Duvall. During the early ’80s, Fisher and Simon were one of the hottest celebrity couples in New York City, frequently stepping out together to various events and parties. They would go on to get married in 1983, but the marriage would only last for one year.

Reportedly, after Fisher suffered an ectopic pregnancy and lost the couple’s baby, Simon grew distant from Fisher, and they would divorce in 1984.

When did Simon marry Edie Brickell?

Paul Simon and Edie Brickell | Bruce Glikas / Contributor

Even after Fisher and Simon divorced, the two continued their love affair. They dated for several more years before breaking up for good in the early ’90s. Around that time, Simon fell in love with Edie Brickell, a musician nearly 25 years younger than Simon. As reported by FitzOneTV, Brickell was smitten instantly with Simon, after they met on the set of Saturday Night Live.

In 1992, Brickell and Simon tied the knot. At the time, Brickell was only 26 years old to Simon’s 50. Despite their age difference, Brickell and Simon went on to have a family together, welcoming three children in short order.

Things weren’t all smooth sailing for Brickell and Simon, however. In 2014, when Simon was 71 and Brickell was 48, the two went before a judge after a domestic dispute allegedly turned violent. As reported by the LA Times, Simon and Brickell each displayed minor injuries when police officers showed up at their home. Simon told police that his wife had slapped him, which prompted him to shove her and call 911.

In the end, they were each given a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, but the case against them was dropped.

Paul Simon and Edie Brickell are still together

.@PaulSimonMusic & @ediebrickell pledge $1 million to #HarveyRelief in Texas. Their donation will focus on smaller towns around Houston. pic.twitter.com/afVJjDvSEC — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) September 1, 2017

Simon and Brickell were obviously able to work out their issues. The two musicians are still married to this day, and there have been no more legal or domestic violence issues to speak of. In the summer of 2022, the couple sold their expensive Connecticut home after the estate sat on the market for several years. With Simon mostly retired from live performances, the two have more time than ever to enjoy each other’s company.