MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is almost here, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite cast members reunite for another season of partying, parenting, and living life on vacation. Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr., better known as DJ Pauly D, has remained friendly with the entire Jersey Shore cast. But he doesn’t follow any of his fellow cast members on Instagram. Here’s why.

Pauly D doesn’t follow the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast on Instagram: Here’s why

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 cast member Vinny Guadagnino, Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ Delvecchio, and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Pauly D maintains good relationships with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 cast members. Oddly enough, he doesn’t follow any of his show friends on Instagram. At the start of 2024, Dj Pauly D’s official Instagram had 5 million followers, and he only follows five people — Bair Bikini, PaulyDStunts, Nikki Hall (his girlfriend), PaulyDPositivity, and Ellen Degeneres.

In 2018, he talked about how he only followed one person on Instagram — Ellen DeGeneres. His fellow Jersey Shore cast members were stunned by the admission that he didn’t follow any of them on the social media platform, as they all followed him. While speaking to TooFab, Pauly D explained his reasoning.

“I’m all about positivity,” Pauly D stated. “Like, I’m all about it. Ellen, she’s like, be kind to one another. When she says that, I’m like, that’s such a positive thing. I want to follow her. So, I follow her. That’s my only one. I’m gonna follow my wife one day, my only one, but I don’t have one.”

The other cast members asked Pauly D how he says their posts if he doesn’t follow them. “I just go to your guys’ individual [accounts],” he explained.

Pauly D now follows his long-term girlfriend, Nikki Hall

DJ Pauly D doesn’t follow his fellow Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members on Instagram — but he does follow his girlfriend, Nikki Hall. Pauly D and Hall met in 2019 on MTV’s Double Shot at Love and started dating a year later. They quarantined together at the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and stayed together afterward.

In August 2023, Pauly D discussed his future with Hall in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola asked Pauly D if he could see himself marrying Hall. “I don’t know,” he answered. “It does seem like so much pressure. We’re just enjoying the moment, and going through that. And whatever happens happens, I feel. I hate the labels and all that. It’s weird.”

Fans suspected Pauly D and Nikki Hall may have ended their relationship in 2023. Neither party has announced the suspected breakup.

He said he saw changes in ‘everybody’ around him when he first attained fame

Pauly D loves his fellow Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members, as he knows he has lifelong friendships with them. Over a decade ago, he noted how many people changed how they acted around him once he attained fame from Jersey Shore.

“Everybody thinks that it completely changes you. I don’t think it does. I think it changes everybody around you,” he told PR.com. “Before, nobody knew me. Now, everybody knows me, but I’m still the same person I was when I was just deejaying around [locally]. Now, I’m deejaying all over the world. So, I think it changes the people around you more than it changes you.”

Pauly D added that he found out who his “real friends” were after the public started to recognize him. “The ones that are genuinely happy for you, those are your real friends,” he said. “The ones who hate or are mad at you because you didn’t take them along … that’s how you know who your real friends are.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

