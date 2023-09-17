Pedro Pascal's Instagram username contains a typo, but he's in absolutely no rush to fix the mistake. The 'The Last of Us' star discussed the mistake during a lie detector test.

Pedro Pascal never thought his Instagram account was going to become wildly popular. The Narcos actor signed up for the social media platform before the height of his fame, and assumed he’d have “like 12” followers. When he noticed his username contained a typo, he didn’t think much of it. Now, the typo remains for all the world to see, but Pascal isn’t particularly interested in changing it.

Pedro Pascal’s Instagram username contains a typo

If you’ve happened upon Pedro Pascal’s Instagram account, you might have noticed something odd about his username. Instead of using just his full name, he got creative. Pascal’s username is PascalIsPunk. It’s an interesting username, and it is certainly easy to remember, but it’s not the username he intended to pick when he set up the account.

Pedro Pascal | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Metacore/Merge Mansion

During a Vanity Fair lie detector test, Pedro Pascal admitted that he meant to write “Pascal is a punk” when he signed up for the popular social platform. He said the username would have been fitting if he had written it correctly. He told the publication that he does, in fact, think of himself as “a punk.” Despite the typo, he’s in no rush to change it.

Despite not fixing the typo the ‘The Last of Us’ star is a regular on the platform

While Pascal isn’t too concerned about changing his Instagram username, it’s not because he doesn’t use the social media platform. Pascal’s activity on the platform delights his millions of followers. He regularly posts to his profile and even likes to scroll through feeds.

In the same Vanity Fair interview, Pascal bashfully admitted that he likes to check out fan pages dedicated to himself when he’s feeling a bit down. They make him happy, and he does it often enough that he has a favorite fan account that he digitally stalks. He doesn’t officially follow the account, though. While Pascal was a bit embarrassed to make the admission, we think it’s pretty endearing.

What is Pedro Pascal up to these days?

Like most other actors, Pedro Pascal is currently waiting out the SAG-AFTRA strike. He’ll head back to work on The Last of Us when the strike is resolved. According to Entertainment Weekly, season 2 of the series, based on the popular video game of the same name, is ready to go when the strike ends.

Pedro Pascal | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The Last of Us premiered in January 2023 and was largely beloved by critics and fans. Video game adaptations can be difficult, but The Last of Us won everyone over and was nominated for a plethora of awards. HBO renewed the show for its second season after just two episodes aired.