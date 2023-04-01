Pedro Pascal Loves 1 Breakfast Cereal but Swears ‘I F***ing Hate Milk’

During a recent interview, The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal revealed what his favorite breakfast cereal is. But The Mandalorian actor has one strange hang-up when it comes to this morning food: He hates adding milk.

Pedro Pascal shares his love of Cap’n Crunch and hatred of milk

While appearing on Hot Ones, a popular online talk show where guests eat hot wings while answering questions, Pascal shared that Cap’n Crunch is his favorite cereal. Host Sean Evans asked the actor to elaborate on his love of the cereal brand, and the actor obliged.

“Cap’n Crunch is just so tasty,” Pascal said, jokingly pressing a handful of the cereal against his forehead to soak up the sweat from the spicy wings he was eating. “It tastes like caramel. It’s its own thing. It makes you think about your childhood. I would do anything to go back there right now.”

Pascal also revealed something else about his dietary habits: “I f***ing hate milk.” He shared this bit of information while having to drink a glass of milk to get rid of the burning sensation in his mouth.

He talked a little more about his love of Cap’n Crunch — and his dislike of milk — during a Reddit Q&A thread Pascal did during his time on Game of Thrones. A fan asked the actor how he feels about the breakfast cereal.

“​​Someone asked how I feel about Captain Crunch: I’m capable of eating an entire box of it without any milk,” Pascal wrote. “It is a sweet taste that is indescribable, Captain Crunch is its own flavor.”

Pedro Pascal loves milkshakes, calling a Five Guys strawberry milkshake ‘special’

Despite Pascal’s dislike of milk, the actor can clearly take it when it comes in other food items. In a video for LADbible TV, Pascal and The Mandalorian’s director Jon Favreau compared American and Chilean snacks.

The pair compared a Five Guys’ strawberry milkshake and a leche con plátano, a banana milkshake. Pascal picked the strawberry milkshake over the banana drink, calling it “special.” But he did add that the leche con plátano would have tasted better if they were in Chile.

Pedro Pascal and the ‘The Last Of Us’ cast eat lots of unappetizing things onscreen

Pedro Pascal during an interview | Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Pascal might not like milk, but he eats plenty of other unappetizing foods while onscreen. During one episode of HBO’s The Last Of Us, his character, Joel, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) stop to eat.

When Ellie asks what they’re dining on, Joel replies, “That is 20-year-old Chef Boyardee ravioli.” Ellie calls the food “good,” and Joel agrees [per Food Network]. The pair share a can of Chef Boyardee in the final episode of the series as well.

While a 20-year-old can of Chef Boyardee sounds pretty gross, it’s far from the grossest thing people eat on The Last Of Us. In one episode, Joel and Ellie encounter a group of people who, after running low on food, started eating each other.