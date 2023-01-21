‘The Last of Us’ Star Pedro Pascal Says This is the Biggest Threat to Joel

HBO’s newest series is one that is making waves with fans of all ages. The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama series that is based on the hugely popular video game. Released on HBO Max on January 15, The Last of Us is already receiving rave reviews from viewers — and much of that praise is directed towards series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who play survivors Joel and Ellie. While the series is full of action and intrigue, it is the human connections between the characters that are at the heart of The Last of Us — and in a recent interview, Pascal opened up about what he perceives as “the biggest threat to Joel.”

‘The Last of Us’ follows a pair of determined survivors

Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO’s “The Last of Us” I Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The Last of Us stars Pascal as Joel, a battle-hardened apocalypse survivor who is tasked with smuggling a young teenage girl named Ellie across the quarantine zone and out of the United States. Based on the video game of the same name, The Last of Us gives Joel some more down-to-earth abilities than in the game, making him human and fallible, in spite of his war experiences.

Pascal has opened up several times in recent weeks about the similarities of his character in The Last of Us to the one he plays in The Mandalorian, pointing out that “interacting with a teenager is complicated” compared to acting across from an adorable puppet like Grogu. That teenager, Ellie, could prove to be the key to creating a vaccine that could end the apocalypse — but in many ways, her need for belonging and family overwhelms her immunity to the disease.

What did Pedro Pascal say regarding Joel’s biggest threat?

Ellie and Joel’s relationship is at the center of The Last of Us, and in a recent interview with TV Line, Pascal and Ramsey opened up about the ways that their characters interact in the series. As Pascal revealed, Joel’s heartbreak “can only be chipped away at by Bella’s character, Ellie — and being forced onto a journey with a mirror of yourself, in the shape of a teenage girl.”

Pascal went on to note that “he can’t help but develop a protective feeling for her…overwhelmingly so. It’s the biggest threat, actually, to his survival, is his feelings for Ellie.” Ramsey also talked about her character’s motivations, revealing that her drive is based around finding companionship and belonging. “Her biggest fear is ending up alone,” Ramsey said. “And that’s very prevalent, right from the beginning. I know that was a key thing in the game, and that definitely translates into the show.”

What do fans need to know about ‘The Last of Us’?

The Last of Us is streaming now on HBO Max. According to IGN, the first season will consist of nine episodes in total, and will span the events of the video game of the same name. While a second season has not yet been confirmed, if one is to get the green light, it would likely follow the events detailed in The Last of Us 2, the video game sequel.

New episodes of the first season will air on the streaming platform every Sunday through March, with the season finale set to air on March 12. With such fan-favorite stars as Pascal and Ramsey in the lead, it seems likely that the series will remain one of HBO’s hottest properties, earning new fans with each passing week.