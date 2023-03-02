‘Perfect Match’ Fans Think Only 1 Cast Member ‘Deserves a Happily Ever After’

It seems that Netflix has another reality hit on its hands with Perfect Match. Since the show debuted on Valentine’s Day, it has been viewed tens of millions of times. The show quickly skyrocketed to Netflix’s No. 2 spot on their most popular English-language TV list. Fans seemed to really be engaging with the dating show and its large cast. But there’s one person, in particular, that fans seem to have really have a soft spot for. But just who is it?

‘Perfect Match’ cast members Nick Uhlenhuth, Francesca Farago, Ines Tazi, and Shayne Jansen | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix / © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

What is the premise of Netflix’s new show, ‘Perfect Match’?

There are many elements to Perfect Match, but it’s essentially a dating competition show. The show starts off with 10 singles who were flown out to a gorgeous villa in Panama City, Panama. They are then asked to pair up as couples. Once that is done, they compete in challenges that are based on relationship compatibility. Winners of said challenges get alone time in the form of a “private” date. They also are given the power to bring additional contestants into the game and can set themselves up on a date with the new contestants or match them with someone else already at the villa. Once the winners and new daters return to the villa, the contestants rematch themselves and begin again. Whoever is left unmatched by the end of the night is then eliminated and sent home. The process repeats until one couple is left and wins the title of a “perfect match.”

Why do the cast members of the dating show look so familiar?

Though Perfect Match starts with just 10 people, the full cast is actually comprised of 23 people. And if the contestants seem particularly comfortable around the cameras, it’s for good reason. The entire cast is actually comprised of contestants from other popular Netflix reality shows. Cast members hail from shows like Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, The Mole, and more.

Some ‘Perfect Match’ fans are big fans of Ines Tazi

Naturally, Perfect Match fans have a lot to say about the cast. While some people, like Francesca Farago, have received backlash because of their time on the show, others are faring a lot better. One person, in particular, who seems to be a fan favorite is Ines Tazi. An alum of The Circle France, Tazi has stood out to some Perfect Match fans as genuine and deserving of true love. In fact, users on Reddit are all but singing her praises.

“I’m only watching episode 5 right now, and Ines is 100% the girl that just seems to be an absolutely incredible, wonderful, beautiful person that deserves a happily ever after,” one person penned. Another Perfect Match fan also chimed in about Tazi. “[Ines] is gorgeous but has the matching personality so rare.” Yet another person even declared that Tazi was the best cast member in the show. “Ines is great,” they stated. “Best [in] the house.”

Tazi got candid about her time as a ‘Perfect Match’ contestant

It seems that some of the positive comments have reached Tazi. While speaking with Wondermind, the Perfect Match cast member revealed that she’d received a lot of great feedback about her time on the show. According to the reality TV star, she spent a lot of time making sure that she was in a good spot mentally so that she could show up authentically.

“I’ve been happy with the feedback I got because, on the show, I really wanted to be able to portray a woman that could also go through a lot of struggle but stay true to herself,” Tazi explained. “[I made] sure my mental health was in an OK place while filming to make sure that I was going to be that woman—the same woman that I am on the outside.”