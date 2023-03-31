‘Perfect Match’: Ines Tazi Admits She Was ‘Heartbroken’ and ‘Had Burnout’ When She Joined the Show

Perfect Match contestant Ines Tazi gained new fans with her sunny personality and refreshing attitude on the reality TV show. But she recently revealed she wasn’t in a good place before joining the competition. Here’s what The Circle: France star said she was going through before the Netflix dating show and how she feels about her experience.

[Spoiler alert: Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead.]

Ines Tazi | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ines Tazi made several connections on ‘Perfect Match’

Netflix’s Perfect Match combined single stars from different reality shows as they searched for love in a Panama mansion. Contestants had to couple up each night to avoid elimination as new singles entered the house. At the finale, contestants voted for the one couple they believed was the perfect match.

Tazi sparked multiple connections on the show. The French-Moroccan beauty coupled up with three Love Is Blind stars: Shayne Jansen, Bartise Bowden, and Damian Powers. She also matched with The Circle’s Nick Uhlenhuth and The Mole’s Will Richardson.

Tazi also formed a strong friendship with The Mole star Dom Gabriel and asked him if he wanted to explore a romantic relationship. But Gabriel chose to stay loyal to his match, Too Hot to Handle alum Georgia Hassarati.

The Circle: France star ultimately decided to leave the Perfect Match house after failing to forge a lasting romantic connection with any of the other contestants.

Inez Tazi revealed she was ‘heartbroken’ and ‘had burnout’ before joining ‘Perfect Match’

Although Ines Tazi was adored by her Perfect Match castmates and fans, she revealed she was not in a good place before she joined the Netflix show.

When she was on The Circle: France, Tazi was in a relationship and focused on her work outside of the show. But by the time Netflix producers approached her with Perfect Match, her situation had changed.

“Even when I went on The Circle, my company was everything I focused on. But the month I was launching it, I had burnout, and I was a bit heartbroken for the first time in my life,” she told Vulture on March 7. “Then I got this phone call like, ‘Hey, it’s Netflix U.S. We’re thinking of this crazy show.’”

Tazi said the opportunity was like “a sign from the universe.” “It was only a year I was single, and I was really asking myself, Where do I wanna live? What do I wanna love? Who am I? What are my nonnegotiables in the relationship?” she said. “I was literally on dating apps and dating guys and trying to figure out what the hell I wanted. So coming into a dating show and having done that introspective work was very organic.”

The Netflix star says she still got a ‘happy ending’ on the dating show

Perfect Match fans watched Ines Tazi choose and be chosen by several different men on the show. The reality star said it was challenging to face rejection over and over while trying to focus on creating new connections.

“It’s difficult to hold on to your self-confidence when you’re rejected so many times without understanding why, without processing it, and still being in the game – the same way it can create pressure in real life,” she said. “It’s a lot of processing in a short amount of time and in front of all these people, including the person you’re trying to get over.”

But The Circle: France story is pleased with her journey on the show. “At the end of the day, I was happy I didn’t really question my self-worth based on whether a man would pick me or not,” she said. “I wasn’t like, Oh my God, no one likes me in the house. Well, I’m a s*** person.”

Tazi was also happy with her decision to leave the house. “I realized there was not much left for me anymore. I was done trying to sell myself short,” she explained. “It was important to show that you can genuinely pick yourself and be vulnerable. I believe empowerment and vulnerability come hand in hand. And I thought it was really empowering to be like, ‘This is not working for me.’ It was my happy ending.”