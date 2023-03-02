‘Perfect Match’: Are Dom and Georgia Still Together? [Exclusive]

Netflix dropped Perfect Match on Feb. 14, and it features former stars of other reality TV shows like The Circle, Too Hot to Handle, The Mole, and more. The series tasks the contestants with competing in several compatibility challenges as they work to find their ideal partner. Dom Gabriel (The Mole) and Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot to Handle) eventually paired up, but are Perfect Match stars Dom and Georgia still together? Keep reading to find out.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Perfect Match.]

Are ‘Perfect Match’ stars Dom and Georgia still together? | Netflix

‘Perfect Match’ stars Dom and Georgia weren’t always matched up

When Perfect Match first premiered, Dom paired up with Francesca Farago (Too Hot to Handle) on night one. They both seemed to hit it off quickly and stuck together over the next couple of challenges. However, as soon as Dom and Francesca won control of the boardroom, Francesca used that as an opportunity to send herself on a date with Damien Powers. Damien, who appeared in Love Is Blind Season 1, and Francesca previously dated, and Francesca wanted a second chance to explore that relationship. This left Dom devastated, but things quickly turned around when Georgia showed up.

Even though Francesca hurt Dom, he wasn’t ready to give up and felt a spark with Georgia once she arrived in the house. After they matched, they became unstoppable, and their fellow cast mates crowned them the Perfect Match winners. Both of them expressed a desire to try and keep their relationship going outside of the show, but are Dom and Georgia still together?

Are Dom and Georgia still together in 2023?

When the show named Dom and Georgia as the winners of Perfect Match, they also awarded them a week-long vacation to anywhere in the world for just the two of them. After realizing they had won, they briefly chatted about places they’d like to visit, and both agreed on the Maldives. It seemed like the couple stood a chance to make it in the long run, but unfortunately, Dom and Georgia aren’t together now.

Speaking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Dom said, “You know, we gave it a go. We tried our best, but she’s from Australia, I’m from Canada. Distance comes into play, and the paradise in the villa kind of goes away and real life sets in, so, we gave it a shot. We kept in communication.”

He continued, “We hit up Disneyland together, but ultimately we decided to just focus on ourselves for now. We’ve both got our own things going on, and we’ll see what the future holds. If we come back around and that connection is still strong, then it’s meant to be, and we can carry on from there.”

The ‘Perfect Match’ winners did enjoy a trip to Disneyland

While they didn’t make it to the Maldives, the couple enjoyed at least one quick trip together. In the interview, they told us that they took a trip to Disneyland together. Dom even joked about his love for first dates, which earned him the nickname Rom Com Dom.

“I’m Rom Com Dom, so I’m big on first dates. Before we go on any big trips like that, let me show you what I can do. We’re going to Disneyland immediately,” he said, laughing.

Ultimately, with Georgia living in Australia and Dom residing in Canada, the distance between the two proved to be too difficult to make a relationship work. However, both said they remain friendly with one another even though they’re no longer together.

Check out all episodes of Perfect Match, streaming exclusively on Netflix.