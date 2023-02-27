‘Perfect Match’: Francesca Farago Throws Shade at Another Costar

The stars from the new Netflix reality dating competition Perfect Match continue to throw shade at one another on social media. Francesca Farago, this season’s villain, has made several remarks about co-star Savannah Palacio, but now it appears Francesca has a bone to pick with someone else. In a recent TikTok, Francesca left a comment implying Georgia Hassarati’s relationship with Dom Gabriel wasn’t as genuine as it seemed on the show.

Both women matched with Dom Gabriel in ‘Perfect Match’

Dom and Francesca both arrived on the first night of Perfect Match, and the two quickly coupled up. They built what looked like a strong foundation, but Francesca threw a curveball when they won a trip to the boardroom. When Francesca saw the option to bring her former flame, Damien Powers (Love Is Blind Season 1), into the villa, she immediately kicked Dom to the curb. At first, Dom considered leaving the house, but ultimately decided to stay.

Chase Demoor brought Georgia into the house for himself, and they matched the first night. However, after the debacle with Francesca and Dom, Georgia eventually ended up matching with Dom. A visibly irritated Francesca tried to get Dom kicked out of the house because him staying in the house made her uncomfortable now that he matched with someone else. Her plan failed, and Georgia and Dom formed a strong connection.

‘Perfect Match’ co-stars Francesca and Georgia both threw shade at one another on TikTok

The drama from Perfect Match continues off screen even now. At first it seemed like it was all about Francesca and Savannah, now it looks like it’s heating up between Perfect Match co-stars Francesca and Georgia. Georgia recently went live on TikTok, and she made some digs at recent comments Francesca’s made in interviews.

“That makes absolutely no sense. Likeable villain? What is that? That’s like saying, ‘I’m a sweet a******.’ That makes no f****** sense. You’re either sweet, or you’re an a******; you’re either likeable, or you’re a villain. You can’t be both,” Georgia said during the live stream.

Francesca implied Georgia appeared on ‘Perfect Match’ for the wrong reasons

During the TikTok Live, fans left comments asking Georgia if she and Dom continued their relationship after leaving Perfect Match. Francesca chimed in to answer one commenter by writing, “She broke up with Dom like three days after [she finished] filming. :)”

Georgia replied to another fan, “Not true at all,” and added a laughing emoji. She continued, “We finished filming in February. I met Harry on his podcast in April.”

However, Bartise Bowden previously revealed that Perfect Match filmed between March and April of 2022. Netflix hasn’t commented on filming dates, so it’s up to fans to decide who they believe.

Perfect Match Episodes 1-8 are currently streaming on Netflix, with episodes 9-12 debuting on Feb. 28.