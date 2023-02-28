‘Perfect Match’: 1 Couple Walks Away Engaged

Netflix debuted its newest reality TV dating competition, Perfect Match, on Valentine’s Day. (Oh, so appropriate!) The series features some of the streamer’s former reality stars as they embark on a new journey to find their most compatible partner. Of course, it wouldn’t be reality TV if it wasn’t packed with drama. Despite some dramatic moments, the experiment works for one couple. So, which Perfect Match couple gets engaged?

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Perfect Match Episodes 1-12.]

Find out which ‘Perfect Match’ couple gets engaged in the finale. | Netflix

Joey Sasso had previous relationships with Francesca Farago and Kariselle Snow

Netflix’s world of reality TV stars is a small one, and many of the contestants on Perfect Match knew each other outside of the show. Joey, who appeared in The Circle, previously hooked up with Francesca from Too Hot to Handle and Kariselle from Sexy Beasts. However, The Circle Season 1 winner explains that his relationship with Kariselle differed from his relationship with Francesca.

“I have a history with Francesca the same way I have a history with Kariselle,” Joey tells the cameras. “But my relationship with Kariselle is a little bit different.”

Joey goes on to say that he DM’d Kariselle after winning The Circle, and she flew out to Los Angeles to meet him. The two spent the entire weekend together, but Joey adds that he wasn’t ready for love at the time.

Joey and Kariselle leave ‘Perfect Match’ engaged

Over the course of Perfect Match, Joey and Kariselle hit a few rough patches. They struggled to win a couple of the compatibility challenges, which shook their confidence, but ultimately, they both agreed that those incidents made them stronger.

In the Perfect Match finale, Joey and Kariselle go on a romantic date, and by the end of it, he got down on one knee and proposed. Kariselle excitedly said yes before they called Joey’s mom to tell her the big news.

A few couples leave ‘Perfect Match’ with plans to continue their relationships

While only one couple can take the crown home as the official “Perfect Match,” that doesn’t mean others didn’t find someone they’re interested in pursuing. In the Perfect Match finale, the remaining couples are:

Shayne and Chloe

Dom and Georgia

Nick and LC

Joey and Kariselle

Bartise and Izzy

Producers brought back all of the contestants that appeared throughout the season who left single. Then, it was up to them to vote on which couple they believed deserved the title of “Perfect Match.” Out of the remaining couples, Joey and Kariselle had the longest relationship. Surprisingly, the players voted for Dom and Georgia to take home the title. Netflix awarded them with a week-long vacation to anywhere in the world.

Despite not winning the competition, Shayne and Chloe both agreed to attempt to make their relationship work outside of the show, as did Bartise and Izzy. Dom and Georgia also planned to continue dating, but the biggest surprise of the season came from Joey and Kariselle.

Check out all the episodes of Perfect Match, exclusively streaming on Netflix.