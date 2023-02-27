‘Perfect Match’ Star Savannah Palacio Gets Ultra Messy on Instagram With Francesca Farago Throwback Photo

The stars from the new Netflix reality dating competition Perfect Match aren’t pulling any punches as the drama continues between Savannah Palacio and Francesca Farago. Both women have made digs at one another via social media over the past couple of weeks, but Savannah threw the most recent shade. Here’s the latest.

The battle rages on between ‘Perfect Match’ stars Savannah and Francesca. | Netflix

It all started over Dom Gabriel

Savannah, Francesca, and Dom all arrived in the first episode of Perfect Match. Francesca and Dom quickly coupled up, and Savannah matched with Nick Uhlenhuth as a strategic move to stay on the show. However, she told producers she planned on throwing a “hail Mary” to Dom even though he seemed happy in his relationship with Francesca. When Francesca learned of Savannah’s plan, the two exchanged some heated words.

The drama bled over into post-filming, and Francesca made a TikTok implying Savannah had a boyfriend while filming Perfect Match. Savannah clapped back in a TikTok of her own. However, more recently, Savannah made a guest appearance on the YouTube show, The Courtney Revolution, claiming Francesca was the one who appeared on the show with a boyfriend.

When asked about the back-and-forth between her and Francesca, Savannah answered, “I really didn’t want to have to say anything about it. She posted a TikTok with a lot of words trying to explain that she was single during filming. I don’t know if you guys know, but when someone is trying to lie, they have to spin an elaborate web to make a lot of noise and distract from the truth, which is that fact that she actually was in a relationship when we were filming. Multiple people on the cast knew it. She said it to multiple people. I have receipts of it.”

‘Perfect Match’ star Savannah got ultra messy in her Instagram Stories

Over the Feb. 26 weekend, Savannah held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on her Instagram Story and gave fans the opportunity to send in their own questions. In one submission, a commenter simply wrote, “F*** Fran.” Even though it wasn’t a question, Savannah reposted the submission along with an old photo of Francesca. She also superimposed the lyrics from Lil Durk’s song, “Petty Too,” on top of the photo reading, “B****, you petty. B****, I’m petty too. Uh uh (B****, let’s get it.)”

Fans immediately noticed some differences in Francesca’s appearance, and many believe the change in her appearance is due to plastic surgery. However, the Canadian native denies having any extensive plastic surgeries other than breast implants. She previously discussed her decision to inject filler into her chin and her use of Botox on social media, but that’s it. However, several viewers felt like the throwback photo was simply used to embarrass the Perfect Match star.

‘Perfect Match’ fans are tired of the entire argument

At first, it seemed most fans sided with Savannah after Francesca chose to dump Dom the day after refusing to let him speak to Savannah. However, it now seems as though everyone believes the entire fight is childish. Both women continue to throw shade. Savannah continues to make TikToks, Francesca refuses to say Savannah’s name in interviews.

One fan wrote, “Ok, so i was Team Sav while watching, but girl is doing too much at this point. I feel like she’s obsessed with the fact that Fran decided to go Mean Girl on her cuz [sic] she would do that only if she was ‘threatened’ and was just tooting her own horn in the process. Yikes.”

Another Redditor commented, “I thought how Sav dealt with Fran on the show was badass! But it gets to a point where things just become petty and annoying. They are not in high school anymore; cut the pointless drama.”