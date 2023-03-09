‘Perfect Match’ Star Ines Tazi Claps Back at Bartise Bowden’s Comment During Filming

Ines Tazi and Dom Gabriel quickly became fan favorites during Netflix’s newest reality TV series, Perfect Match. The show tasks contestants with competing in compatibility challenges to see if they can find their ideal partners. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like host Nick Lachey’s latest “social experiment” was a success. None of the couples lasted outside of filming, and now, it looks like Ines has some snark saved for co-star Bartise Bowden.

‘Perfect Match’ star Ines Tazi isn’t taking any guilt trips from Bartise. | Netflix

Bartise acted like Ines should be grateful to him during ‘Perfect Match’

During Love Is Blind Season 3, Bartise received a lot of flack from fans after they saw how he treated his ex-fianceé, Nancy Rodriguez. Regardless, Netflix decided to give him another chance to find love during Perfect Match.

Bartise seemed to play the field with the women in the house. It was hard for fans to tell if he really liked any of them due to his constant flip-flopping. First, he went on a great date with Ines Tazi, and they matched. But then, the next night, he chose to match with Izzy Fairthorne instead. It seemed like they hit it off, but then he went back to Ines. However, things took a turn when Ines matched with Will the following night, and Bartise’s ego definitely got bruised.

Instead of taking the loss, he told Ines, “Here’s the deal. I held back with you because I knew you had to get through whatever you got through. I literally picked you up and got you to where you were.”

Ines pokes fun at Bartise’s words in a recent TikTok

The Circle France star decided to take part in a recent TikTok trend to the song “Speak Up” by Is0kenny. Ines’s version added phrases in overlay text that read, “I picked you up” and “You owe me.” She then added, “I’m not comfortable with you being empowered,” before ending with the phrase, “I feel emotionally insecure.”

The TikTok is a clear dig at Bartise and his conversation with Ines after she chose to ditch him for Will. Bartise hasn’t commented on the conversation fans saw play out during Perfect Match.

Fans hoped Ines and Dom might start dating, but she says they’re just friends

While Ines failed to connect with anyone romantically on the show, fans noticed a spark between her and Dom. Dom won Perfect Match with his partner, Georgia Hassarati, but their relationship quickly devolved. The two argued on social media, and Georgia claimed Dom actually ditched her for Ines. However, Ines says that she and Dom have a strictly platonic friendship.

Either way, the cast of Perfect Match continues to provide plenty of tea for fans to sip even after Netflix dropped the finale on Feb. 28. Check out all 12 episodes of Perfect Match, currently streaming on Netflix.