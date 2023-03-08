‘Perfect Match’ Stars Georgia and Dom’s Feud Blows Up on Social Media

The cast members from Netflix’s latest reality TV hit, Perfect Match, continue to spill the tea about their current relationships. The latest involves Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel’s feud regarding their dating timeline. Both stars continue to argue and post screenshots of past conversations. Here’s what we know.

‘Perfect Match’ stars Georgia and Dom broke up after filming wrapped

Georgia and Dom formed a connection after Francesca Farago broke her match with Dom to bring Damien Powers into the house for herself. The pair seemed to be on good terms, and their castmates voted them the official winners of Perfect Match. Netflix awarded the couple a weeklong vacation to anywhere in the world, but the couple never got that far. Dom and Georgia split soon after filming wrapped. Now, it seems as though the gloves have come off as the two post different versions of how their breakup actually happened.

Georgia and Dom’s feud blew up on social media

Apparently, Georgia got tired of staying quiet about her split from Dom after the show. Several fans turned on her after learning that she began dating Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle soon after filming ended for Perfect Match.

While the details are a bit fuzzy regarding who said what first, Georgia posted on her Instagram Story, “Since Dom would rather communicate online than face to face, this is for you, Dom. You are so ‘unbothered,’ but you never spoke to me about having issues with the title of a podcast I had no say in creating.”

The podcast in question is an episode of Tap In with Harry Jowsey titled “Georgia Hassarati and Harry Jowsey Fell in Love!?” Georgia continued in the message, claiming that when she returned to the hotel room, Dom had left to go get dinner with Ines Tazi. She also claims that Dom sided with Francesca and allowed her to “create a false narrative about how their relationship ended.”

Dom clapped back at Georgia with ‘receipts’

It didn’t take long for Dom to fire back at Georgia’s claims on social media. He first posted a photo of himself giving a skeptical look, with the text, “Man, f*** it. Can someone confirm if it’s illegal to post screenshots from text conversations? Or do I need consent? If I do. If everything you’re saying is TRUE and GENUINE. Gimme consent, please.”

Dom claims that he went to dinner with Zay and the producers from the show. Plus, he adds that he invited Georgia to come along and that he’s “very f****** single.”

Georgia also said that Dom “stopped replying” to her texts after the show wrapped. However, Dom says that she only messaged him once regarding the potential prize money from Netflix since they didn’t take their awarded vacation.

Several fans thought Dom and Ines possibly started dating after the show, but after Georgia’s claims, Ines responded.

Ines posted her response via Instagram Story, saying, “Not everything need [sic] to be drama and toxicity. This is always what I wanted to avoid in this digital/reality TV culture. My relationship with Dom is a PLATONIC, unconditional (& loyal) friendship love. Deflecting wrongdoings on others is petty and undeserving.”

It looks like these two reality TV stars won’t be seeing eye-to-eye anytime soon. The feud between Georgia and Dom has brought on quite the conversation, especially with the receipts and personal responses from both sides.

Check out all 12 episodes of Perfect Match, currently streaming on Netflix.