When Was ‘Perfect Match’ Filmed?

Netflix released the last four episodes of Perfect Match, its newest reality TV dating show, on Feb. 28. The show features former stars from other shows like Love Is Blind, The Circle, and more as they compete in compatibility challenges to determine their ideal partner. The ultimate goal is to find love, but several of the stars spoiled their outcomes on social media. This led fans to wonder when Perfect Match was filmed. Here’s what we know.

Netflix hasn’t released information regarding when ‘Perfect Match’ was filmed

The streaming network typically keeps the filming dates for their reality TV series close to their chest. However, with enough digging, fans can usually find more information online. Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out for comment regarding the filming dates for Perfect Match but received no response. However, after looking at the timelines of some of the stars’ relationships, it appears Perfect Match began filming in the early months of 2022. Plus, one star may have let some details slip regarding when Perfect Match was filmed.

Bartise Bowden said ‘Perfect Match’ was filmed in March 2022

Fans know Bartise from Love Is Blind Season 3. (He’s the man who told his brand new fianceé their co-star, Raven Ross, was a “smoke show.”) Stars from Love Is Blind reunite after every season for a three-episode special called After the Altar. This means fans got another dose of Bartise on their TV screens, but it also meant viewers began asking questions about the timeline of filming after watching the most recent After the Altar special.

During the Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion, Zanab Jaffrey claimed that her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, shamed her for eating two small tangerines in one sitting. The co-stars rallied around Zanab in her defense, but then producers snuck in the clip in question during the credits. It turns out Cole didn’t really shame her at all. When After the Altar premiered, fans waited for the infamous Cuties incident to be discussed, only to have it never mentioned once. In return, fans began wondering about the filming dates for all three shows.

In a now-deleted TikTok, Bartise spilled the beans on the filming dates for each of his shows. According to him, Perfect Match began filming around March of 2022.

Stars from the show spoiled the outcomes of several matches

Francesca Farago and Georgia Hassarati both claimed they began dating their current boyfriends after filming wrapped. (Although, Francesca also said that she and her boyfriend were dating before Perfect Match, so that one is up in the air.) Georgia said that she and Harry Jowsey started dating after she appeared on his podcast in April 2022. Fans also caught Nick Uhlenhuth out on a date with Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston on New Year’s Eve. So, if any of the stars signed NDAs, it seems like they immediately tossed them in the trash and ignored all the rules.

