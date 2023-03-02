‘Perfect Match’: Are Shayne and Chloe Still Together? [Exclusive]

Nick Lachey returned as host of the newest Netflix reality TV show, Perfect Match, on Valentine’s Day. With him came a cast of former stars from series like Love Is Blind, The Mole, and more. Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind Season 2) and Chloe Veitch (Too Hot to Handle) arrived as part of the cast, and they left with plans to continue their relationship outside of the show. But are Perfect Match stars Shayne and Chloe still together in 2023?

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Perfect Match.]

Are ‘Perfect Match’ couple Shayne and Chloe still together? | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix / © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

‘Perfect Match’ stars Shayne and Chloe fought several times on the show

Shayne walked into Perfect Match as one of the original cast members to join the house. While many of the men had their eyes on Francesca Farago (Too Hot to Handle), Shayne quietly hit it off with Ines Tazi (The Circle France). Ines mentioned Shayne as one of the men she hoped might also join the cast, and the two matched on night one. However, their relationship failed to really click, and eventually, Shayne and Chloe hit it off. They matched on Chloe’s first night in the house, but then Francesca and Damien Powers (Love Is Blind) win control of the board. To shake things up, they send Chloe on a date with her ex, Mitchell Eason (The Circle).

Chloe wants to make sure she and Mitchell really don’t have any lingering feelings, which, of course, upsets Shayne. She chooses Mitchell for the night, and Shayne leaves the house without a match. When Chloe and Mitchell don’t work out, Chloe takes the opportunity to bring Shayne back and ask him to forgive her. He does, but his resentment lingers, and the two later get into another argument that ends with Shayne threatening to leave again.

However, Perfect Match couple Shayne and Chloe make it to the finale. While they don’t get crowned the winners of the competition, both believe they found something special. They each say they want to continue their relationship, but are Perfect Match stars Shayne and Chloe still together?

Are Shayne and Chloe still together in 2023?

Unfortunately, it seems as though paradise put a bit of a love spell on Shayne and Chloe. While they were there, things seemed great, but the relationship fizzled after Perfect Match filming ended.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet spoke to Chloe about her time on Perfect Match. When asked if she was still dating Shayne, she replied, “I didn’t leave single, I left in a match, but now I’m single.”

Rumors surfaced about Shayne and Natalie Lee after filming ‘Perfect Match’

Before Netflix debuted the first four episodes of Perfect Match, Shayne’s ex-fianceé from Love Is Blind, Natalie Lee, revealed that Shayne signed up for the series in the middle of their attempt to work on their relationship. Natalie broke up with Shayne, but it looks like he still might be hung up on his ex.

In an Instagram Story last month, Shayne posted screenshots of texts between him and Natalie. One of the exchanges showed Shayne saying, “I love you more than anything,” to Natalie.

Regardless, viewers can watch all the drama unfold between Chloe and Shayne for themselves. All episodes of Perfect Match are currently streaming.