How ‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Feels About Being the Villain (Again) [Exclusive]

Fans first met Francesca Farago in the Netflix reality show, Too Hot to Handle, but she’s back for another chance at love in Perfect Match. The new show tasks the cast with finding their ideal partner through a series of compatibility challenges, but there’s a catch. Whichever couple wins the challenge gains control of the boardroom and can choose who they send on a date. Francesca made waves after dumping her first partner and coupling up with someone else. She came across as the villain in her season of Too Hot to Handle, but how does Francesca feel about being the villain in Perfect Match?

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Perfect Match.]

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca – reality TV villain | Netflix

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca didn’t care to hurt feelings

Francesca quickly connected with Dom Gabriel (The Mole) on night one of Perfect Match. The pair seemed like a match made in heaven, but when they won a trip to the boardroom, Francesca saw Damien Powers as an option to bring into the house. Not only that, a few nights later, she told fellow cast member Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts) Damien “gave her the ick.” Plus, when another couple decided to bring Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings) into the house, Francesca ditched Damien for Abbey, only to return to him a few nights later. Damien believed that he and Francesca could have a relationship outside of the show, but when he officially asked her to be his girlfriend, she turned him down. After everything that happened in Perfect Match, Francesca left the house single.

Francesca sticks by her actions on ‘Perfect Match’ – ‘I was myself’

When Francesca appeared in Too Hot to Handle, her decisions ultimately cost the cast $20,000. Francesca has previously said she felt like her fellow castmates treated her unfairly, but she never regretted her time on the show.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet got a chance to sit down and speak with Francesca about her actions on Perfect Match, and we wanted to know how she felt about being the villain yet again.

“I was myself, and I feel like maybe people were afraid to be themselves because of any backlash, and I’m not afraid of backlash. So, I feel like I took on that role nicely and easily, and it is what it is. I did what I had to do to excel in the competitions and to meet who I wanted to meet, so, no regrets,” Francesca said.

She remains friends with Damien Powers

Even though Francesca left Perfect Match single, we wanted to know where she and Damien stand after the show.

“We’re still friendly. He’s still extremely nice to me; he’s never been anything but amazingly friendly to me. We’re on good terms, but I am in a relationship now, so out of respect for my current relationship, I’m not buddy-buddy with him,” Francesca explained.

