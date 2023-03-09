‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors

Perfect Match contestant Francesca Farago addressed rumors that she’s had plastic surgery on her face and body. Here’s what the reality TV star said about plastic surgery and which procedures she’s had done.

Francesca Farago | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Francesca Farago sparked plastic surgery rumors after appearing on ‘Perfect Match’ and ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Fans started speculating about Francesca Farago’s plastic surgery after she made her reality TV debut on Too Hot to Handle. She met fellow contestant Harry Jowsey on season 1 of the Netflix show. Cameras followed the couple’s blossoming romance, and they got engaged over Zoom when Jowsey proposed to Farago with a Ring Pop.

But their relationship didn’t last, and Farago briefly appeared on season 1 of Love Is Blind: After the Altar with Damian Powers. She went looking for love again on Perfect Match, where she joined a group of reality TV singles looking for love in a Panama mansion. She coupled up with Powers, Dom Gabriel (The Mole), and Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings: Austin).

Farago’s striking appearance made waves on both shows, with many fans comparing her to fellow reality star Kim Kardashian. Has Francesca Farago had plastic surgery? The Perfect Match star opened up about which procedures she’s had.

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago addressed plastic surgery rumors and revealed she’s had a breast augmentation and lip injections

Farago got candid about the plastic surgery rumors in an April 2020 YouTube video. The Vancouver native first revealed that she had breast augmentation surgery in another country.

“I got my boobs done in Bangkok, Thailand three years ago with my best friend Erica,” she said. “We were just traveling and we didn’t really even plan to do it… we found out one day it was really cheap there, and then all of a sudden we were getting the surgery. It wasn’t even planned, we just flew to the office, or the clinic, and then I woke up and I had boobs.”

The Too Hot to Handle star also said she gets regular lip filler injections. “Of course, I get my lips injected. I’ve been doing it for probably four years now, four or five years,” she said. “It is a process to get them the way you want them, it takes building and it takes years and years.”

Farago denied getting rhinoplasty, despite rumors to the contrary. “Everyone’s asking me if I got a nose job… but I never got a nose job ever, once in my life,” she said. “I think that it’s just contour that makes it look like I got a nose job. I really swear to you guys, I’m owning up to everything, I did not get a nose job.”

Farago also said she had never had any work done on her jaw.

The ‘Too Hot to Handle’ star opened up about getting filler in her chin and under her eyes

Besides breast augmentation and lip filler, Farago revealed she regularly gets filler injected into her chin and Botox.

“I used to have a bum chin… and I would get teased for it all the time,” she said. “People would be like, ‘That’s gross, have you seen her butt chin,’ and so one day I was getting my lips done, for the very first time I got my lips done, and the lady was like, ‘Oh, do you wanna put some in your chin too?’ And I was like, ‘OK.’

The Perfect Match star said she supports getting work done to “cover up” any “insecurities.” “This has been like five years that I’ve been getting a little bit of filler in my chin just to literally get rid of the bum chin because people were making fun of me for it,” Farago said. “My friends always say, like, ‘We loved it, like bring it back.’ But I just don’t like it and it’s not something I want on my face. And I feel like if you have an insecurity and you want to cover it up, then go for it.”

Farago also shared that she gets regular Botox injections for wrinkles. She said she has never done anything to her eyes except under-eye filler “maybe three times” since her 23rd birthday.