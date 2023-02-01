‘Physical 100’: What Is BBulkup’s YouTube Channel?

Most competitors moved forward with quiet confidence on Physical 100. But BBulkup was all about giving people a show. Here is where you can find his YouTube channel and what he said to other cast members at the premiere of the Netflix show.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 Episode 1-3.]

BBulkup wasn’t afraid to taunt people on ‘Physical 100’

The YouTuber walked in wearing diamond and gold jewelry and was one of the loudest people in the room in episode 1. He did fitness modeling in the past and is now focused on being an influencer.

He chatted up fellow YouTuber, Shim Eu-ddeum. “When I was younger, I saw you in lots of magazines,” he told her. She has over a million subscribers.

The second episode showed BBulkup making it into the top 50 rankings. He got the advantage of picking who he’ll face in the one-on-one death match. But instead of picking someone based on their size, he asked who left felt like they were the strongest.

What is BBulkup’s YouTube channel?

The athlete makes it easier to find him on YouTube by going by @bbulkup. He currently has 363k subscribers. The first video you find on his channel is his music video called “Joochang.”

He also has vlogs, and some of them show him at events. His recent one was at the premiere of Physical 100 with the cast. “You said you would protect me, but you never did, and I was stronger,” Eu-ddeum joked.

“A real drama came up in me,” BBulkup responded. “I said our backup fell off,” she added.

BBulkup later admitted he was disappointed in certain parts of doing that show. But he hopes to return if the reality TV show gets a second season. The performer once again joked about it possibly being a dating show like Single’s Inferno with pilates instructor Ko Da-young.

“In the future, I will come back to you with videos that will make me grow better and be loved,” he said at the end of the video.

Did BBulkup get eliminated from ‘Physical 100’?

BBulkup placed 38th and explained his strategy when it was time to pick someone for the match in episode 3. “This is a survival show, so there has to be some taunting,” he said. “Everyone was acting shy, saying, ‘Oh, ah. Hi, yes, sure. Uh.’ That’s not manly at all.”

After he asked who was the strongest remaining, people hesitated. “I’ll take you on,” MMA fighter Kim Sang-wook said. The AFC Welterweight Champion said he wanted to teach him a lesson.

BBulkup had a unique strategy of waiting until there was a minute left to fight. The YouTuber said he didn’t have the stamina to chase him for three minutes. He finally started speeding up with a little over two minutes left.

He was able to catch up to Sang-wook multiple times. BBulkup took his back but didn’t get the ball.

The performer admitted he had regrets. “Please make Physical 100 Season 2,” he said. “If I don’t move up in that either, then let’s go for season 3.”