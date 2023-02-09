‘Physical 100’: Who Is Florian and the Non-Korean Contestants of the Competition Series?

While Netflix‘s Physical 100 brings together some of Korea’s top fitness celebrities and national athletes, there are a few non-Korean contestants in the competition. Among MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon, Olympic skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin, and other Koreans, contestants Florian, Miracle, and Dustin Nippert have proven their strength. But who are they, their Instagrams, careers, and more?

Miracle is a dancer, actor, and bodybuilder living in Korea

Among the sea of muscles in Physical 100, non-Korean contestant Miracle is a fan-favorite to go all the way. Miracle Nelson is 28 years old and currently resides in Korea. The bodybuilder has competed professionally in IFBB Elite Pro and Natural Olympia. His Instagram, @itz_mkay, reveals he is a natural bodybuilder and has impressive biceps compared to Physical 100’s Kang Min-kim.

He is close to having 50K followers but is also well-known for his dancing career. In 2021, he was a judge for the Busan Dance festival. He currently works with SunJay Entertainment and appeared as a dancer for Park Su-bin and OnlyOneOf. His Youtube channel, @NelsonMiracle_, catalogs his time in the gym and currently revealed he has started his journey to compete in IFBB Natural Pro.

Florian is a Korean at heart and a chiseled fitness model on ‘Physical 100’

In recent years during the Hallyu Wave, South Korea has become a hotspot for foreigners enamored with its culture, food, entertainment, and fitness industry. Physical 100 non-Korean contestant, Florian, is originally from Germany but speaks Korean fluently. In his interview, he explains, “I’ve lived in Korea for four years now. I look like an ordinary German, but in my heart hides a real Korean.”

Florian is a fitness model and TV personality. He admittedly believes in staying fit and is quite the comedian on the Korean unscripted series. On his Instagram, @florian.korea, he tags himself as a public figure with over 85K followers. The contestant is not shy of posting photos of his chiseled physique in more risque poses. His stories reveal he has done a lot of work with MBC, JTBC, Korean networks, and Shine Teen on Youtube.

But fans will find that Florian boasts about his Korean girlfriend, Shin Chae-ri. Her Instagram is currently private, but she has a professional page as a teacher. Her account states she dabbles in tourism, Korean culture, and Korean lifestyle. Fans can also follow his Youtube channel, @florian2310.

Non-Korean ‘Physical 100’ contestant Dustin Nippert is a baseball player for KT Wiz

Dustin Nippert is 41 years old and the only American baseball player participating in Physical 100. His 6’8″ stature stunned the other contestants. In Nippert’s interview, he explained, “In 2022, I was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Major League Baseball Draft. In 2011, I came to Korea to play for KNO Doosan Bears.” His Korean is impressive.

According to The Sun, Nippert grew up in Beallsville, Ohio, before returning to West Virginia for university. After playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks, he was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2008. Nippert found more fame in his career in Korea, playing for the Doosan Bears and KT Wiz between 2011 and 2018. He won back-to-back Korena titles while with the Bears.

“In eight KBO seasons, he registered a 3.59 ERA and 1,082 strikeouts in 214 games — and set a new postseason record with 36 1/3 scoreless innings between 2015-2017,” explained the article. Reports state Nippert is now retired from the sport, and instead of becoming a coach, he hopes to open a baseball academy.

The non-Korean Physical 100 contestant is currently married to his second wife, who is Korean. They have two children together. Fans can follow him on Instagram, @dnippert40.