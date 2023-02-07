‘Physical 100’: Who Is Strongest Man Jo Jin-hyeong? And Why K-Drama Fans Will Recognize Him

As Netflix‘s Physical 100 rages on to see who among the contestants is the strongest, most agile, and has the best physique, Jo Jin-hyeong has captured interest. While some contestants are gymnasts, fitness athletes, and brawling bodybuilders, everyone was floored by Jo’s proportions. Jo’s works as a car dealer, but some K-drama fans will find him familiar.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100.]

Jo Jin-hyeong in ‘Physical 100’ | via Netflix

Jo Jin-hyeong had a foreboding aura when arriving on ‘Physical 100’

When the contestants arrived to face each other for the first time, many were blown away by each other’s muscular bodies. With dark instrumental music playing, Florian cursed when feasting his eyes on Jo, Choi In-ho, and Jung Hae-min. Unlike the other athletic contestants in the Korean unscripted series, Jo is a car dealer. But the 41-year-old is the winner of the Strongest Man.

Jang Eun-sil was amazed at how his arm was the same size as her face. Jo was the second to lose during the first pre-elimination challenge after being unable to hold up his weight. During the official elimination match, Jo was picked by UDT soldier Hong Beom-Seok on Physical 100. Jo protected the ball in the playground field until the final moments and wrestled the soldier into a win.

Jo was one of the team leaders for the bridge challenge and was victorious. For the ship challenge, Jo joined forces with Choo. The team worked well together and finished the challenge. But is there more to Jo beyond Physical 100?

The ‘Physical 100’ contestant is an ambassador of Indian Motorcycle

Jo Jin-hyeong has a prominent following on Instagram, @rornfl82. His profile reveals he works with Indian Motorcycle and is an avid rider. With over 6K followers on his page, he posts photos of his daily life and impressive muscular physique in the gym. Unsurprisingly, the contestants of Physical 100 were wary of Jo when meeting him. One post displays his brute strength, easily squatting 200kg, equivalent to 440 lbs. The massive amount of weight seems like lifting a cardboard box for Jo.

In an Instagram post, fans will be blown away by how Jo used to look in his teen years. One adult Jo is equivalent to more than 10 teen versions of himself. Due to his impressive weightlifting and strength, Jo is known as Strongman George. In 2019, he won Strongman, produced by TvnD.

Besides his workouts in the gym, dinner with his friends, and motorcycles, Jo posts many photos of his adorable son. He married his wife, Kim Sea-rom, in December 2014. Their son Do-hyun was born in 2017. Kim is a certified men’s waxing specialist, and fans can follow her on Instagram, @vivid_waxing. Jo is 42 years old, while his wife is 32 years old.

‘Physical 100’ Jo Jin-hyeong made a cameo appearance in ‘Welcome to Waikiki’ Season 2

While Jo is known for his impressive muscles and build, K-drama fans will be scratching their heads, wondering where they have seen him before. Before Physical 100, Jo appeared as a guest character in Welcome to Waikiki Season 2. In the first episode, Kim Seon-ho’s K-drama character accidentally has the guest owner of the vacation home believe he is interested in her.

He makes a mess of things and leads her on. After their date, he tries to muster the courage to tell her the truth until they are interrupted by her son. Jo plays her son. Like in real-life, Jo’s stature scares the male character with his boxing gloves and bruised face as a bonus.