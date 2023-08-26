Pierce Brosnan once came up with a surprising actor who he thought could be the next James Bond after his run with the character finished.

James Bond was tied to Pierce Brosnan for much of the late 90s and early 2000s. He was later succeeded by Daniel Craig in the role of 007. But before Craig, Brosnan had another actor in mind he thought could’ve carried the Bond mantle.

Who Pierce Brosnan felt would’ve made a good James Bond after him

Brosnan successfully portrayed Bond for four movies, drawing a new generation of fans to the MI6 franchise. When his time as the character was beginning to wind down, some were already wondering who would take Bronsan’s place. According to Kitsap Sun, Brosnan himself offered a surprising name to lead future James Bond movies.

“But I’ll give it to Colin Farrell. He’ll eat the head off them all,” Brosnan said.

Eventually, there were actual rumors claiming that Farrell was next in line to inherit the Bond character. But Farrell was quick to dismiss the claims, and didn’t seem all that interested with taking on the role.

“The idea of me playing James Bond got into the press, but it is not true. I would not like to do it … they should find someone the audience has no history with,” Farrell once said according to Today.

In a 2015 interview with On Demand Entertainment, Farrell suggested an actor for James Bond that many already considered.

“Idris [Elba],” he said. “Come on.”

What Pierce Brosnan thought of Daniel Craig being James Bond

Brosnan expressed some disappointment in the way that he was replaced as Bond. His age at the time was one of the main reasons why his run as Bond came to an end. The studio was looking to reboot the Bond series with a younger actor, a decision that Brosnan once didn’t take too kindly to.

“It was kind of shocking to have ageism come on me when I was just getting started. It’s shocking to be told that you’re too old, that you’re past your sell-by date,” Brosnan once told Playboy (via Commaner Bond).

Brosnan also felt the way that his firing was handled altogether was immature.

“It’s bloody frustrating that the f***ers pulled the rug when they did. It was like, ‘Come on, we’re family here,’” Brosnan said. “You talk about being a family. You know my late wife; you know my family now. Yet I get a call from my agents at five in the afternoon in the Bahamas, and I hear that you’ve shut down negotiations because you don’t know how, where or which way to go and that you’ll call me next Friday? What can I say? It’s cold, it’s juvenile, and it shouldn’t be done like that, not after 10 years and four films.”

Still, Bronsan harbored no ill will towards the new 007 Craig. The Black Adam star actually seemed to think that Craig was perfect for the role.

“Daniel Craig has been an incredible Bond. He’s very physical, he looks lethal. You genuinely believe this is someone who could kill a man,” Brosnan once told Daily Mail.

Pierce Brosnan was getting tired of people asking him who should be the next James Bond

With Craig’s time as the character also done, many have asked the past Bonds who they think should be next in line for the franchise. Brosnan was also asked his opinions on the matter. But after having to repeatedly address the inquiry, he eventually grew tired of people asking him.

“Sometimes it becomes wearisome,” he told People not too long ago.

But Brosnan understood why people were always so curious about his feelings towards the matter. Especially given his own legacy as the character.

“You have to get over that and celebrate it as a member of the audience and as a man who has kind of walked that walk and played that part,” Brosnan said. “Bond will live on here.”