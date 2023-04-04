‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Noma Star Apologized to Her Co-Stars About Her Character’s Actions

Power Book II: Ghost fans were introduced to Noma (Caroline Chikezie) in the season 3 premiere, and the character hasn’t stopped terrorizing everyone in her path since then. She’s gotten Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and his crew by their necks.

In fact, Noma is so vicious that Chikezie has apologized to her co-stars about her character’s actions.

Caroline Chikezie as Noma, Kyle Vincent Terry as Obi and Woody Mcclain as Cane Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Noma is already terrorizing characters in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Fans knew they were in for a treat when Starz announced the latest villain coming to Power Book II: Ghost. Noma is the new connect replacing Mecca (Daniel Sunjata).

Deadline reported that the character is “a worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.”

It looks like Noma’s reign of terror is only getting started. Chikezie told Express U.K., “It gets ugly, dark, you name it. Yeah, it gets really, really bad like the viewers are in for a treat. If they like conflict. There’s a lot. And in Noma’s defense, she does have a big heart. She’s not as cold-hearted as everyone would believe, but it’s only for her loved ones. If you can survive Noma, you know, get under her skin and make her like you, she likes you.”

Caroline Chikezie apologized to her ‘Ghost’ co-stars

From the moments’ fans met Noma in episode 301, they knew she wasn’t one to play with. She chopped off a woman’s hand, killed several people, and threatened Brayden (Gianni Paolo), Cane (Woody McClain), and Tariq’s lives.

However, Chikezie is nothing like her gangster character. In fact, she found herself apologizing to her co-stars for Noma’s actions.

“First of all, I love Michael Rainey, Gianni, Woody, Alex, and LaToya. All of them are so amazing,” she told Express U.K. “I felt so bad because obviously, I get in their faces, and I’m always threatening them. And honestly, in between each take I go around and I’m like ‘So I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.’ But they are so lovely and supportive. And they’re like, ‘do what you got to do not worry’, which is so nice because you kind of do need permission because it’s very confronting.”

Here’s what’s known about ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4

Before season 3 even premiered, Starz renewed Power Book II: Ghost for season 4. “The high-octane drama of Power Book II: Ghost continues to resonate with our viewers, and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series, and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Fans are hoping that there won’t be such a major delay between seasons as it was between the second and third installments of the show.

“Hopefully, the wait for season four isn’t as long as the wait was for season three,” Rainey told Express U.K. Considering the intensity of season 3 thus far, fans are hoping for the same.