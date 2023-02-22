‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Here’s What We Know About Noma

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.). For years, he’s tried to keep his life as a college student separate from his work as an undercover drug dealer. However, that’s all set to change.

With the emergence of a new connect Noma (Caroline Chikezie), Tariq’s path going forward will never be the same. It will also reveal to him who his best friends Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri) truly are.

Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada as Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will be a different man

Over nearly a decade, fans have watched Tariq shift and transform into the man he is now. Though he has long denied becoming his father, he now appears to be embracing who he truly is. It seems that at the end of season 3, he will find himself completely alone.

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends for various reasons,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told Entertainment Weekly. “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

‘Power Book II: Ghost’s Noma will be a force

Before the season 3 trailer dropped, fans had only heard hints about Noma, the ruthless connect that will ensnare Tariq and the Tejadas in her web. Deadline reported that the character is “a worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.”

However, the trailer showcases a lot more than that. Noma makes Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) look like a small fish. More than that, she’s extremely violent. The head of a global empire, she is seen in the trailer wielding a machete, showcasing what kind of person she is.

The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ trailer showcases a major shift

So far, Tariq has always thought he could trust Brayden and Effie. However, the season 3 trailer proves there will be a shift among the friends. In the trailer, Brayden and Tariq are shown in a physical fight. Later, Tariq confronts Effie about what really happened to Lauren (Paige Baldwin).

Now that Tariq is even further in the drug game, the forthcoming season will make a significant shift for the character while hinting at what’s to come in the future.

“The big shift that would happen in season 5, the big shift that I’m planning for season 5, would take the show in a direction where frankly, it could go on forever,” Kemp told Deadline. “The show could go for 10 seasons or more, considering that shift, and it’s a big shift. But if that yeah, we could go forward for sure and do some fun stuff. But that depends on whether we make it there.”