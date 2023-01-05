‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Will Be Darker and Grittier

Starz has finally set a release date for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. The show will return this spring and this time Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) will find himself being pulled even further into the world that he so desperately wants to escape. Though he has his best friend and business partner, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo), by his side, things will take a turn.

In fact, Season 3 is slated to be darker and grittier than before.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost ‘ | Starz

Tariq’s main focus in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 is getting out of the drug game

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost will debut on March 17. Knowing that his mother and sister are now safe, Tariq’s main focus will be on getting away from the Tejada family and getting out of the drug game for good. The official description for the third season reads, “The third season of Power Book II: Ghost kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good.”

A new internship on Wall Street with Brayden’s family will also open the doors for new opportunities for Tariq as he sees an alternative path to financial freedom. However, as his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), learned, you can’t really ever outrun your past.

As a result, Season 3 is slated to take a sinister turn.

Season 3 will be darker and grittier

When we last saw him, Tariq was juggling his life as a college student and a drug dealer. Now, things are slated to take a darker and grittier turn. “The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before,” the official Starz release for Season 3 reads.

Moreover, some new faces will shifts Tariq’s world forever. When it all said and done, Tariq will learn that the life he knows from the streets and his work as a drug dealer isn’t too far away from “legitimate institutions.”

“Just wait for it,” Paolo revealed on This Is 50. “Brayden is just getting darker and darker and deeper into the game. I think season 3 is Brayden’s coming-out party for who he really is. You’re gonna see. I’m telling you.”

More than that Tariq will be dealing with some betrayals close to home.

Oop how’s Brayden gonna talk himself out of this situation…#PowerGhost #PowerNight pic.twitter.com/qUQG3FXeGe — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) February 7, 2022

Tariq will learn his friends betrayed him in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Fans of Power Book II: Ghost know that Brayden and Effie (Alix Lapri), the closest people to Tariq are hiding a terrible secret from him, with regards to Lauren’s death. The Season 3 description reads, “Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.”