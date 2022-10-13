‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq Has a Strategy to Win Against the Mob

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 has had more than a few jaw-dropping moments. Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) has found herself entangled with the mob, and things aren’t looking good.

Though Raq’s brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) warned her about infringing on mob territory, Raq forged ahead. Now, she’s at war with the Neward faction amid a mishap by Marvin. However, it appears that Raq has a strategy to win.

Raq is at war with the mob in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

At the beginning of season 2, Marvin and Lou warned Raq about meddling in mob territory. However, she was determined. Unfortunately, despite knowing how dangerous it was, Marvin hired mob boss Sal Boselli’s (Michael Rispoli) son Marco (David Castro), to settle an old debt.

Unfortunately, Marco was killed during the hit, and now Sal is determined that Marvin’s life must also end. However, Raq is protecting her family at all costs.

“With all due respect, my brother isn’t going to pay for your son’s f*** up. Universe I’m from, it got laws too,” Raq told Sal in episode 208, “A House is Not A Home.” “And on the south side, we will pay what we owe. And me and my brother don’t owe you s***. I’m sorry for your loss. But your loss ain’t my loss, and mine aren’t yours. You want balance; that’s balance.”

Raq has a strategy to win against the mob

Considering the resources that the Newark mob has at its disposal, we don’t see how Raq will get out of this one, but as we know, the queenpin is always three steps ahead. She is already working to connect her business to Cartier’s (Omar J. Dorsey), which will give her access to his extensive resources.

Moreover, in the teaser trailer for episode 209, “Anti-Trust,” Raq can be seen giving Lou orders. She says, “We don’t need to beat them; we just need to make them bleed.”

Only time will tell if Raq’s strategy pans out.

Fans don’t think Marvin is dead on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

It’s clear that Sal will not stop until one of the Thomas’ is taken down. However, for now, we don’t think Marvin is dead. Though he should have kept his head down, he went to see his therapist, Renée Timmons (Krystal Joy Brown).

Two mob members shot at the pair walking down the dark street. While we think Marvin escaped unscathed, we can’t say the same for Renée. In the Power Universe, characters earn their deaths. However, innocent people are usually taken out.

“Here’s the thing about the big deaths at the end of the season, so what we ask ourselves at the beginning of the season is, ‘Who are the innocent?’” Power creator Courtney Kemp said during a Feb. 2022 Instagram Live.

“I know that sounds terrible, but if you think about it, if you are a hardcore Power fan, if you look back, we always off someone who is an innocent. Because the reality of the drug game is that people get hurt. There is collateral damage. The villains don’t always just get hurt. They hurt bystanders all the time, so that’s an important thing. Toward episodes eight, nine, or 10, we will actually kill someone who is an innocent.”

Renée’s death will undoubtedly spring Marvin into action.

