How to Pre-Order Dolly Parton’s New Book, ‘Behind the Seams’

This country artist is back with another book, this one detailing some of her most iconic fashion moments. Here’s what Dolly Parton said about her upcoming memoir Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

Dolly Parton returns with a new hair and costume-themed book, ‘Behind the Seams’

Dolly Parton discusses ‘Run, Rose, Run: A Novel’ co-written with James Patterson | Rick Kern/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The “Queen of Country” is known for her bold fashion choices, even using her acrylic nails as an instrument on several occasions. She’s mentioned sleeping with makeup on and waking up at early hours to wash her face.

Parton is also known for sporting a blonde wig, which became a trademark of her music career. Now, fans can learn more about this songwriter and her fashion choices, thanks to the upcoming 2023 release Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

“I am happy, proud, and excited to present my brand new book Behind The Seams to all of you,” Parton tweeted. “It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair, and get to know some of the wonderful people that have helped shape my life and look.”

According to Parton’s website, this memoir highlights memorable outfits, including her “Coat of Many Colors,” the bunny suit on the cover of Playboy, her evening wear at Studio 54, and costumes from her most famous film and TV roles.

How to order Dolly Parton’s ‘Behind the Seams’

Currently, Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is only available for pre-order and is expected to ship the week of Oct. 17, 2023. Fans can purchase this upcoming release via her website, with the book costing $45 (not including taxes and shipping fees).

Presumably, the Parton original will be available at most major bookstores, as fans can purchase already-released books by the “Queen of Country” via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Target.

Dolly Parton released other memoirs throughout her career

Parton is also a published author, releasing her autobiography Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business in 1994. In Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, the artist detailed intimate aspects of her songwriting process. It described what she felt while writing her biggest hits.

Parton even tried her hand at fiction with 2022’s Run, Rose, Run, a thriller created with James Patterson. The novel tells the story of a young songwriter and her journey to stay alive.

The country artist created a book-themed nonprofit — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a “book gifting program that mails free books to children from birth until they begin school in participating areas,” according to its website.

In 2009, she released the children’s book I Am a Rainbow, which remains available at book retailers like Barnes and Noble and Amazon. Of course, Parton continues to release music, one of her most recent projects being Run, Rose, Run, to accompany her novel of the same title.