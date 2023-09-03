Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship With the Royal Family Is ‘Over’ as Tensions Will Never Dissolve, Royal Insider Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been on good terms with the royals in years, and one source close to the royal couple now says that any hope of a relationship with their relatives is no more.

Rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could try to make amends with King Charles and the rest of the royal family might be nothing more than rubbish rumors. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in Europe in September 2023 for Harry’s Invictus Games event, which has created a rumor mill that Harry could stop over in the United Kingdom (potentially Meghan, too) on his way back to California to have a heart-to-heart with his father and brother, Prince William.

However, one source close to the royal family claims that Harry and Meghan have no interest in returning to the royal family’s good graces and that the relationship between them all is “over.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not ever be close to the royals again

It’s hard to know exactly what Harry and Meghan are thinking. There have been rumors for years that Harry and Meghan could potentially reconcile with the royal family, but none of them have come to fruition. Harry has continued to support the royal family, as has Meghan; they both attended the queen’s funeral in 2022 as well as her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. In 2023, Harry attended his father’s coronation ceremony while Meghan remained in California with the couple’s kids. Harry and Meghan are traveling to Germany this month for Harry’s event, and leading up to it, there have been rumors that Harry and Meghan could wind up meeting up with Charles for peace talks. However, a royal insider now says that this isn’t in the cards.

Speaking to The Telegraph, a source close to the royal couple said that “it’s over” between Harry, Meghan, and the other royals. “They are done with their former lives,” the source said. “They’re not talking about family. There’s no expectation that the family’s going to show up or acknowledge it or that anybody wants to see him. It’s over.”

A friend of Harry’s said the Invictus Games are also a reminder of Harry’s former life and are something he has taken with him into this new life. “It shows there could have been a world in which a hybrid model could have worked. But it also shows that in his new world, and in his new life, he’s still capable of accomplishing the things that are so very important to him.”

Is there a chance for Prince Harry to reconcile with his family?

According to those close to Harry, there is not much of a chance to fix things. However, Harry did once say in an interview with Anderson Cooper that he does hope to reconcile with his father and brother, and that he misses the way things were.

With that said, Harry also added that he would need to see some accountability from the two men, which he hasn’t yet, and that their relationship likely won’t improve until that happens. If William and Charles don’t feel that they have done anything wrong, Harry and his family could remain at a stalemate for years to come.