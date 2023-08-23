'If the talks take place, the king will make it very clear,' a source said of the reported conversation that could take place between King Charles and Prince Harry in September 2023.

As reported “peace talks” lie ahead for King Charles III and Prince Harry the monarch’s said to have one request. The king reportedly wants his youngest son to be discrete about what happens behind closed doors. Plus, there’s one royal the Duke of Sussex is unlikely to see.

‘Peace talks’ between Harry and the King are expected for September 17

It seems Harry and King Charles have a particularly important date marked in their respective calendars. Per a Mirror report, Sept. 17, 2023, two days after Harry turns 39, is when the pair are sitting down for a face-to-face meeting.

“King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September, which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Düsseldorf,” a source said (via OK!). “The king has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20, so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son.”

Meanwhile, “staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.” As for Meghan Markle, she’s not expected to travel to London with her husband after appearing at the closing ceremony of the Games.

King Charles doesn’t want Harry airing royal family drama

Apparently, the so-called “peace talks” come with a directive from King Charles. The monarch wants any public discussion of family drama to stop.

“The king loves his son very much,” a source said. “But he has been mortally wounded by what he has done.”

Harry famously sat down with Oprah for a tell-all interview alongside the Duchess of Sussex in 2021. Then in December 2022, the couple appeared in a six-part Netflix docuseries about their romance and exit from life as working royals. Once again, there were accusations and claims made against their fellow royals.

The latest barb from the Sussex camp came in the form of Harry’s January 2023 memoir, Spare. In it, he talked about King Charles as a father, how increasingly strained the dynamic eventually became between him and Prince William, and, of course, the events leading up to his and Meghan’s decision to leave royal life.

The source continued, saying King Charles “will always be there for” Harry, but he “draws the line at public slanging matches. If the talks take place, the king will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward.”

Harry’s not expected to see Prince William

Will Harry and his brother finally talk? It’s highly unlikely. The two haven’t been on speaking terms for some time, with Harry revealing in January 2023 that they weren’t in a place where they’d text or call each other.

A “friend” of William’s told the Daily Beast it’s not just the Prince of Wales who won’t be meeting with Harry, but their father too. “Charles won’t be seeing Harry and nor will William. No chance,” they told the outlet. William, they shared, “feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book and said about him on Netflix.”

“They were very close growing up so it has been very painful for William,” they added. “But ultimately what can he do? Just look at Spare. It’s literally William’s worst nightmare. I think it is completely understandable that right now William is still absolutely disgusted by what his brother has done.”