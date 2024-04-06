Prince Harry has been at odds with his family for several years, but things might be slowly improving -- and his next UK visit could test whether he'll ever be close with his father and brother again.

Prince Harry is gearing up for his second visit to the United Kingdom this year. He also plans to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, who has not visited the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral back in 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex likely won’t stay for too long, but it could be a good opportunity for them to visit some sick family members — and one expert claims Harry plans to “build bridges” while there.

King Charles with Prince Harry and Prince WIlliam | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Prince Harry is reportedly working toward repairing things with his family

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020. Since then, they have been living in California. Harry has not returned to the UK much, though he’s made a few court appearances there and also stopped over to visit his father back in February after learning of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. Meghan has not visited the UK with Harry and did not attend Charles’ coronation ceremony, so it’s been a little while for her.

But one source claims Harry plans to use his UK trip to “build bridges” with the royals after having a difficult time with them over the last few years. A source reportedly close to the couple revealed to Mirror that Harry’s main priority outside of the Invictus Games will be to spend time with his family.

“Harry’s first priority when he comes to England is to see his sick dad,” the source said. “He is pretty focused on this. It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges, and enjoy each other’s company like before.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Where do things stand between Prince Harry, Prince William, and King Charles?

It seems that the bulk of the royal rift is now between Harry and his brother, Prince William. While Harry and Charles aren’t necessarily best friends, he had nice things to say about his father during his February interview with Good Morning America and seems to be moving past their father-son differences.

Harry and William, on the other hand, have not had any public contact since they appeared on a royal walkabout together after the queen’s death in September 2022. It was a good starting point for the men to repair their relationship, but it doesn’t appear to have done much. Right now, it remains mostly unknown how Harry and William’s relationship will pan out, but we can assume they will see each other during this next trip — especially with the knowledge that Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment.