Prince Harry left the royal family along with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020. And one body language expert says Harry has 'doubts' and 'anger' when speaking about them.

Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family have not been on great terms for several years now. The prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal roles back in 2020 after constant tensions with the royal family and difficulties with the British media.

Harry and Meghan have been living in the United States for three years, and since then, they have seen the royals very few times; they’ve only returned for important royal events, such as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. And one body language expert says that the ‘anger’ and ‘doubt’ are there when Harry talks about his family in various interviews.

Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry ‘begins to have doubts’ and shows ‘anger’ with the royals, expert says

Since leaving the royal family, Prince Harry has done several interviews with the media over his time spent as a working royal, from childhood up until after marrying Meghan Markle. But one body language expert says that Harry’s demeanor changes when he talks about his family; he becomes doubtful and “angry.”

According to Express, Jesús Enrique Rosas says that Harry scratches his nose when asked to defend himself about doing everything so publicly with leaving the royal family. And from there, his posture changes. “Another signal is: Watch Harry’s posture when he’s listening to Cooper’s question … He is looking in Cooper’s direction. When he answers the question, he looks down and to the side.”

Rosas continued, describing what he sees as Harry’s anger in the interview. “I also noticed when he says about the ‘briefings and leakings and planting of stories,’ he is talking and his neck and jaw are really tense [this is a sign] that it affects him emotionally. He is angry,” Rosas says. Rosas also pointed out that Harry referred to the royals as “the family” rather than “my family” — a sign that things are certainly tense between him and the others.

Prince Harry has said that he wants his family back

Harry and Meghan moved to the United States back in 2020, and the two have visited the UK a handful of times to reunite with the family. They attended the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 as well as her funeral that same year. Plus, Harry did fly back in May 2023 to watch his father’s coronation ceremony, but Meghan did not attend; she chose to stay back in California with the children.

Harry has said that he has hope the family will reconcile and that he does miss the relationship he had with his father and brother. He told journalist Tom Bradby that he would “would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don’t recognize them, as much as they probably don’t recognize me,” per E! News. However, Harry and his family live thousands of miles away, making it difficult for the prince to truly reconcile with them. Having planted roots in California, it would require one side or the other to make quite a trip to have some peace talks; it’s unclear if that will ever happen.