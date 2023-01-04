Prince Harry Is ‘A Man In Pain’ Says Author: ‘He’s Suffering’

Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, is almost here. Before the release of his book, he will appear in revealing interviews with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes and Tom Bradby on ITV. Harry has been criticized for giving the public a view of what happens behind palace doors, but a royal author believes the Duke of Sussex is simply “a man in pain.”

Prince Harry is ‘a man in pain’ according to a royal author

Prince Harry | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

During an interview with GB News, author and historian Tessa Dunlop weighed in on the new 60 Minutes and ITV clips that have been released. Dunlop says Harry isn’t just complaining about his life. According to her, he is expressing deep pain.

“What we’ve got is a perfect storm where the Duke of Sussex is clearly a man in pain,” says Dunlop. “I think perhaps inevitably his two primary family members, remaining family members, were his brother and his father until he married Meghan Markle, and now he’s lost both of them. So, he’s suffering. I think that’s perhaps inevitable.”

Prince Harry is seeking ways to earn a living says Tessa Dunlop

Tessa Dunlap says another issue Prince Harry is dealing with is that he needs to make money. Now that he and Meghan are independent, they must find ways to earn a living. Right now, they are doing that through Archewell. So far, their Netflix documentaries, books, and Archetypes podcast have been produced under this umbrella.

“And at the same time, he has left his royal role, he’s left the institution and monarchy, but of course, with inbuilt entitlement, because he was born a blue-blooded prince, has certain expectations about the way he should live, and understandably, I think so,” says Dunlop. “And therefore, he needs to make money. So, he’s punching at his painful message—painful for him, painful for the royal family to receive—with maximum money-making capacity. So, it is effectively a perfect storm and it’s a very uncomfortable one for both the house of Montecito and the house of Windsor.”

Meghan Markle can’t help Prince Harry, according to Tessa Dunlop

When questioned about Harry’s approach to possibly reconciling with his family, Dunlop says she doesn’t believe he’s going about it the right way. According to her, his method of airing grievances might burn bridges instead of creating an environment conducive to reconciliation.

“I think one of the primary issues, and he kind of addresses it in one of those trailers that has been released, is that he doesn’t belong to a so-called ‘normal family,’” says Dunlop. “It is an institution as well as a family. And Harry has left the institution and wants just the family. And never the twain will meet. Because of course, the remaining family members are still within the institution. So, there’s a paradox there and it’s very difficult to see how it can be unpacked.”

Dunlop continues, “I think that he’s made some valid criticisms, but do I believe this is the road to recovery for his relationship with Charles and William? No, it’s clearly not. It doesn’t take a psychotherapist to work that one out.”

Dunlop says she feels Prince Harry is alone. According to her, he is dealing with emotional pain that Meghan can’t help him with. “Without the protection of monarchy and without the protection of his family around him, I kind of feel that he’s almost alone,” says Dunlop. “It’s something that Meghan can’t share with him really. She very briefly flirted with the house of Windsor and kind of pretended to be a princess for a little bit. But Harry grew up with this. This is his roots, his DNA, it’s really painful stuff. Which is why it is both compelling and appalling to watch.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.