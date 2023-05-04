Prince Harry Is Likely in for a Very Cold Reception From This Royal When He Returns for Coronation

Prince Harry is returning to the U.K. for King Charles’ coronation on May 6 and many are wondering what kind of reception he’ll get from the rest of the royal family. It’s been reported that his brother, Prince William, is very upset with him so no one expects the Duke of Sussex to be seen with or seated anywhere near the Prince and Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton). But what about Harry’s uncles, aunts, and cousins who have now had months to digest what the prince said in his Netflix docuseries and memoir Spare?

Well, one family member will likely treat Harry the same way he did during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee festivities and he wasn’t warm or welcoming.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s reign | ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry had a brief conversation with his cousin but was ignored by her husband

Back in June 2022, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to London for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. They attended a service of Thanksgiving for the late monarch and as they exited the church, Harry made small talk with his cousin Zara Tindall. However, Zara’s husband, Mike Tindall, was also standing there but completely ignored Harry. Mike wouldn’t even look at the Sussexes and began conversing with Princess Margaret’s son Viscount Linley.

Body language expert Judi James told Express: “With Mike’s closeness to William in mind it also appeared to have created a bit of a dilemma as Harry stepped out into Zara’s group as they waited for their transport. Zara looks happy to chat and even turns fully to talk to Harry here, who is looking anxious and keen to get into his own car.

“Mike though remains facing forward, looking about and holding his order of service up with a look of awkwardness. In the end he talks to Viscount Lindley, who turns his own back on Harry, cutting the two men off from Zara’s conversation with Harry.”

Harry then looks in Mike’s direction as they leave but his cousin-in-law refuses to acknowledge him.

Mike Tindall reportedly made a brutal comment about Harry at Jubilee party

The day after the service, members of the royal family gathered again for the Platinum Party concert at Buckingham Palace and it was there that another guest claims to have heard Mike take a brutal swipe at Prince Harry.

The Sun reported that a fellow guest overheard the former English rugby player refer to the Duke of Sussex’s behavior as that of a “b***end.” The word is British slang for the head of the penis but it’s also used to describe someone who is “acting stupid or contemptibly.”

The Tindalls watched the concert from the royal box with other members of the Firm that evening. The Sussexes, however, did not attend the event.

Mike likely won’t speak to the duke when he’s in town for the coronation either

Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, and Mike Tindall following the service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth’s reign | Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mike ignoring Harry and making that comment came before the Sussexes’ documentary aired and before the prince released his memoir. So there’s no reason to think that Zara’s husband is going to give Harry a warm welcome when he’s in town for the king’s coronation.

Perhaps Harry senses that as well which could be another reason why he is set to attend just the coronation ceremony and then within hours hop on a fight right back to California.