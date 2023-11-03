Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have plenty of connections in the United States. However, the two are reportedly frustrated that Prince William and Kate Middleton do, too.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not had a strong relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton for quite a few years. The initial hope when Meghan and Harry began dating was that the four of them would become best friends who would lead the future of the monarchy, but the reality is that the two couples don’t have much in common. And since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in 2020, the Sussex and Wales families have been at odds.

Now, rumor has it that Harry and Meghan are frustrated with the amount of support that William and Kate have received from celebrities in the United States.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton apparently have plenty of US support

Although William and Kate don’t spend too much time in the US, they have more people — and celebrities — rallying around them than Harry and Meghan might have thought. The New York Post reports that William and Kate are taking strides to have their Earth Shot initiative become more well-known around the world, and they’re starting with the US. William visited the US in September because he supposedly has an understanding that he needs to get Americans on his side if he wants Earth Shot to reach its full potential.

An insider told Closer Magazine (via The Post) that William and Kate’s progress and connections in the US are frustrating for Harry and Meghan. “You’d be surprised how many big stars reached out to William and Kate to let them know they have their support amid this feud with Harry and Meghan,” the source said. “They may have moved to California, but it’s William and Kate who had the most support out there, and there is a certain level of smugness about that.”

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton | Paul Grover/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William could benefit from reconnecting

The reality is that William and Harry are both trying to make strides around the same issue: climate change. And if both of them are utilizing their connections in the United States, then they’re doing so in the same place. The two men, who haven’t spoken more than handful of times in the last three years, would benefit much more from working together on the issue than trying to figure it out separately.

If Harry and William joined to fight climate change as a unit, then between the two of them, they could have countless celebrities on board with their initiative. Of course, that would require the two brothers to make up, and it doesn’t look like that’s in the cards for either of them. Harry and William both seem to think that the other is at fault here, meaning a reconciliation is further away than the public might have hoped.

Still, they clearly have common ground surrounding their basic passions, so if they can build something together regarding the environment, then it might set the stage for a more personal reunion down the road. Though, time will tell if they reach that conclusion or not.