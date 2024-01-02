Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Have ‘Made It Clear’ That They Weren’t Involved in ‘Poisonous’ Claims About Royal Family, Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never commented on the attacks on King Charles and Kate Middleton, and one expert thinks it was absolutely necessary that they distance themselves from the revelations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a hard time winning with the British public ever since the two were married back in 2018. And even today, the feud is still bigger than ever between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

Recently, accusations from a book about the royal family suggested that Kate Middleton and King Charles were the family members who reportedly questioned Prince Archie’s skin color when Meghan was pregnant with her first child back in 2018 and 2019. And ever since the word was revealed, Harry and Meghan have not distanced themselves from the rumors. One royal expert thinks this could do permanent damage to the couple’s reputation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Rosa Woods/Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made no statement about the recent royal revelations

Back in November 2023, royal author Omid Scobie released “Endgame,” a book that revealed the inner workings of the royal family. But in a Dutch version of the book, it was revealed that Kate and Charles were the royals to whom Meghan was referring when she told Oprah Winfrey back in 2021 that people had questioned what Archie’s skin color would do to the family.

The royals, who have a strict “never complain, never explain” policy, never made a statement about the book’s revelation. Neither did Harry and Meghan, who were immediately looked at because the two reportedly had somewhat of a friendship with Scobie, the author. And one royal expert thinks the couple needed to distance themselves from the book — but now it might be too late.

“It would have been extremely wise had Prince Harry made it clear that he and his wife were not the sources of the book,” royal expert Michael Cole told GB News. “That they did not stand by what had been written, that they did not endorse it in any way. The attacks on members of his family.” Cole also called the accusations “poisonous.”

The book has been out for more than a month, meaning that any statement released at this point could potentially fall on deaf ears with the British public — and the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The book might have done irreparable damage to royal relationships

Before the book’s release, there were rumors that Harry and Charles were making strides to improve their relationship. The father and son had reportedly been talking more often, and although Harry and his family had not visited the royal family in quite some time, he supposedly called Charles on his birthday in November and even had Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet send Charles a video.

Plus, Harry did fly to the United Kingdom back in May 2023 to attend Charles and Camilla’s coronation ceremony. Now, though, the book might have been a major setback to Harry and Charles’ budding relationship. It remains unclear exactly how the book impacted Harry’s relationship with his family, but it’s hard to imagine it did much to repair it. And considering Kate was one of the people named in the controversy, it likely hasn’t made Harry and Prince William any closer to reconciling.