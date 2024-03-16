Harry and Meghan can stay 'relevant' with a certain type of interviews and see their 'careers and reputations soar in the U.S.' with TV programming.

A PR expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will stay “relevant” if they become interviewers after years of being interviewees. Not by releasing more royal family content. Instead, by having conversations with celebrities. (The Duchess of Sussex has already had some practice on Archetypes.) But it’s something else entirely that could take the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to a new level.

Interviewing celebrities would keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘relevant’

Speaking to The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick shared how interviewing celebrities could help the couple stay “relevant.”

“If Meghan and Harry did a show where they interview celebrities or other globally respected individuals, it would immediately keep them relevant,” he said.

“For the foreseeable future, I would not recommend they ruffle any more feathers in the royal family,” he added. “A period of calm and quiet will suit them well.”

Meghan interviewed celebrities on her shuttered Spotify podcast, Archetypes. Guests ranged from Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton to Andy Cohen and Serena Williams.

“From a PR perspective,” however, interviews shouldn’t be the pair’s main focus. “Meghan and Harry should first and foremost be focusing on user engagement through their website and social media,” the expert said.

Harry and Meghan launched a rebranded website, Sussex.com, in February 202, shortly before heading to Canada to mark one year to the 2025 Invictus Games.

“They need a means for people to have some type of access to them, and they need to cultivate a growing email/mailing list,” McCormick explained.

“If the duo is not fulfilling royal duties or building their brand, I would imagine they would likely spend their time at U.S. country clubs mingling with elite power brokers.”

Writing and producing ‘noteworthy’ movies and TV shows would make Harry and Meghan’s ‘careers and reputations soar’

According to McCormick, apart from the interviews and cultivating a mailing list, there’s another avenue to success—at least stateside—for Harry and Meghan.

“If Meghan and Harry truly wished to see their careers and reputations soar in the U.S.,” he said. “I would recommend they roll up their sleeves and start writing and producing noteworthy films and TV series.”

“Despite rumoured [sic] reports about various projects in the works, until another one of their TV series or books is released, we won’t be able to accurately gauge how the public feels about them.”

At the time of writing, Harry and Meghan have two upcoming projects that have been announced. They’re producing the Netflix film adaptation of Carley Fortune’s novel Meet Me at the Lake. Meanwhile, Meghan has teamed up with Lemonada Media to release a new podcast and distribute Archetypes.

Harry and Meghan are ‘strong storytellers’ in the making, according to Netflix CEO

Speaking in early March 2023, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex budding “storytellers.”

“I do think that they are also going to be very strong storytellers with great exposure to media in terms of what people want to talk about, what they think about,” he said (via Newsweek). “And they’re great at getting attention.”

“They’ve taken that attention, and turned it into great [philanthropic] work around the world,” he continued. “And you can see the kind of impact that they have and they can have on other celebrities, which is very smart.”

“They’re controversial, but that’s usually a good thing. You may love them or hate them, but you’re watching,” Sarandos also said about the couple.

Harry and Meghan signed a five-year deal with the streaming service in 2020. Most notably, the partnership’s included the release of 2022’s Harry & Meghan, which Sarandos said “is still one of our most-watched documentaries of all time on Netflix.”