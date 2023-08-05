Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been laying pretty low since May, when the two took a trip to New York City. Now, they'll appear in a joint outing together in September to celebrate Harry's Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been laying low over the last few months. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last made an official public appearance together back in May 2023, when they visited New York City for the Ms Foundation Awards in which Meghan was honored with the Women of Vision award. However, the visit stirred up controversy with the discussion of the couple’s alleged car chase, and Harry and Meghan have been plagued with several rumors ever since.

Now, the couple will be stepping out in public for the first time again next month as they head to the Invictus Games together.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York City in 2023 | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t made a joint official appearance in months

The last time Harry and Meghan officially appeared together was when they visited New York so that Meghan could be recognized at the Ms Foundation Awards. However, the award was slightly overshadowed by Harry and Meghan later claiming to have been in a nearly two-hour car chase with the paparazzi after the awards show ended.

The two released a statement about the car chase, and it was met with mixed reviews from the public. While nobody wanted any harm brought to the Sussexes, the recounts of the chase by police and the cab driver suggested it wasn’t much of chase at all, which led the couple to receive some negative publicity.

That was the last time Harry and Meghan were spotted at a joint public appearance. The two have been laying low for a while but will be in the public eye once again in September as they head to Germany for the Invictus Games, which were started by Harry in 2014. German newspaper Rheinische Post said that Meghan will give a “very emotional” closing farewell once the Games are over, according to Express.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2022 | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been laying low

Throughout the summer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keeping quiet about their lives. The two did not make a public acknowledgement of their fifth wedding anniversary in May, and they’ve only been spotted out and about on a handful of occasions; they did dinner with friends in California one night, and Meghan took a solo trip to the Montecito farmers’ market one morning, but otherwise, the two and their two children have been spending plenty of time at home.

Harry and Meghan have had a hard time keeping out of the spotlight (even when hanging out at home) because rumors are constantly swirling about the couple. Financial woes, marriage problems, and difficulties with their business ventures are just a few rumors that have plagued them in recent months, despite nothing to prove that any of the rumors are true. One body language expert even contradicted the claims of relationship issues by analyzing the couple’s actions at a Los Angeles Lakers game in April 2023; he said the two are “comfortable” and showed no signs of a bad marriage. For now, Harry and Meghan might spend the rest of the summer with their little family before heading over to Europe in September.