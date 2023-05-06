Prince Harry Is Not the Only Controversial Guest Attending King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles III’s coronation promises to be a star-studded affair. With approximately 2,000 people set to attend, the ceremony will feature politicians, officials, and beloved public figures from around the world.

But some of Charles’ guests are causing quite a stir ahead of the event. Although Prince Harry’s presence has generated a lot of buzz, he’s not the only controversial guest attending the coronation.

Prince Harry | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry may be the most controversial guest at King Charles III’s coronation

Harry is making headlines once again as he prepares to attend his father’s coronation. The ceremony will be Harry’s first royal event since his controversial Netflix series aired last year.

The coronation will also mark the first time Prince Harry will appear alongside the royals since the release of his explosive memoir, Spare. While Charles has waited all of his life to be crowned, the attention on Harry adds an extra layer of excitement to this historic event.

That said, Harry’s appearance at the coronation could be fairly low-key. Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express that the royals might keep Harry out of the spotlight to “protect” him.

Sacerdoti explained how Harry has been vocal about how life as a royal is extremely stressful. After all, this is one reason why Harry and Meghan Markle walked away from their royal duties in 2020.

“So it may be that his family do everything they can to protect him from all that as much as possible, by keeping his presence at the Coronation relatively low key,” Sacerdoti added. “Obviously, there will still be massive public attention focused on him, though.”

Prince Andrew will raise eyebrows if he attends King Charles III’s coronation

Harry isn’t going to be the only controversial guest at Charles’ coronation. Although he hasn’t confirmed his plans, Prince Andrew is reportedly set to attend the ceremony.

Although the presence of the King’s brother at his coronation would typically be unremarkable, Andrew’s recent past has generated controversy.

His involvement in a scandal surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, forced him to withdraw from public life in 2019.

Following a wave of criticism and scrutiny, Andrew officially gave up his royal titles in January 2022. But that hasn’t stopped him from appearing at royal events from time to time.

Unfortunately, Charles has not confirmed that Andrew will be at the coronation. If Andrew attends the event, the royals will likely do their best to keep him out of the spotlight.

Here are the other controversial guests attending the crowning ceremony

Aside from Harry and Andrew, the guest list for the coronation features other controversial individuals. This includes Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, both of whom served as the Prime Minister of the U.K.

Out of the two, Truss will likely cause more of a stir. The former Prime Minister’s seven-week-long tenure was marked by the ill-fated “Growth Plan 2022,” which resulted in significant economic instability.

But she isn’t the only politician who will raise eyebrows at the event. Charles also invited Ferdinand Marcos, the president of the Philippines, to the ceremony.

Marcos shares his name with his father, who used to be the dictator of the Philippines. The entire Marcos family was kicked out of the country in 1986 following an uprising.

Marcos became the country’s leader last year, though his campaign was widely criticized for using smear tactics.

King Charles III’s coronation takes place May 6 at Westminster Abbey.