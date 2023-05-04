Prince Harry Will Be ‘Protected’ by Royal Family at Coronation Despite ‘Massive Attention’ That Could Trigger Past ‘Challenges’ Says Royal Commentator

Although the focus should be on King Charles during his May 6 coronation, the world’s eyes will likely be on his beleaguered son Prince Harry. This event will be the first time Harry will be publicly seen with members of the royal family since his headline-producing autobiography Spare. However, a royal commentator claims Harry will be “protected” by his family at the event. They believe the eyes of the world will focus “massive attention” on Harry, which could trigger the “challenges” that caused him to exit his role as a senior royal in 2020.

The royal family may protect Prince Harry during King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry left his role as a senior royal, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, in March 2020. The couple moved to the United States and began a new life in Meghan’s home state of California.

Later, Harry revealed that extenuating circumstances caused him to exit his royal role. These included external forces, including press intrusion and family difficulties, forcing him to step away.

Harry shared in Spare the challenges he faced mentally after losing his mother, Princess Diana. Also, the pressures put on him as a member of the royal family. Therefore, a royal commentator believes the House of Windsor will go out of its way to protect Harry throughout the highly publicized event.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express, “He’s talked about how being in the royal family as a working royal was challenging to him. It affected him mentally. Frequently speaking about his mental illness and how he feels it was caused or at least worsened by his role and the public attention he attracted.”

Sacerdoti continued: “So it may be that his family do everything they can to protect him from all that as much as possible by keeping his presence at the coronation relatively low key. Obviously, there will still be massive public attention focused on him, though.”

Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation solo

In April 2023, a representative for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed Harry would attend King Charles’ coronation alone. His wife, Meghan Markle, would remain in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex will join more than 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The date is also the fourth birthday of the couple’s son, Prince Archie. Harry will join other royal family members, public figures, world leaders, and 450 representatives of charities and community groups.

Prince Harry and Meghan received a save-the-date email with information about the coronation in March. This prompted weeks of speculation about whether they would attend.

It remains to be seen what Harry’s role will be at the event. For the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Harry and Meghan were not allowed to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022, the couple were part of events memorializing the late monarch.

Will Prince Harry remain in the United Kingdom after his father’s coronation?

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express that while he believed Prince Harry would attend his father’s coronation, he doesn’t think he will remain in the United Kingdom. He thinks the Duke of Sussex will make an about-face to California to return to Meghan Markle and their children.

“I think it was inevitable that Harry would come to the coronation. It would have been wrong for him not to be invited as the son of the king and wrong of him not to be there,” Sacerdoti said.

He added: “There have been reports he will leave within hours of the end of the ceremony so he can return to America and celebrate his son’s birthday. That seemed predictable and may be the best option for him.”

King Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6, 2023. The event will be televised worldwide, and the coronation ceremony will occur at Westminster Abbey.